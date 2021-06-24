checkAd

ADVA makes virtual routing simple and affordable with Ensemble SmartWAN

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its fully featured Ensemble SmartWAN secure networking solution. Integrated into ADVA’s Ensemble network functions virtualization (NFV) suite, the new technology offers enterprises a simple and affordable way to leverage the core benefits of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), while removing the need for additional virtual network functions (VNFs). Now businesses can deploy a turnkey solution that delivers dynamic virtual routing, centralized management, and full visibility of network topology. With zero-touch provisioning for easy deployment and temperature-hardened servers, Ensemble SmartWAN significantly improves return on investment for applications such as dynamic and fully meshed networking and smart city services. At the same time, it preserves the benefits of an open system that supports runtime additions of new VNFs or user applications.

ADVA’s Ensemble SmartWAN offers enterprises a simple and cost-effective route to SD-WAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Enterprises are operating in a dynamic networking environment with ever-changing access networking capabilities and security requirements. To achieve rapid time to market and take advantage of new applications, more small and medium-sized enterprises are digitizing their operations and harnessing the agility and cost benefits of NFV. ADVA’s Ensemble SmartWAN extends our industry-leading NFV platform with a low-cost, fully featured, secure networking solution. As an integrated part of our Ensemble NFV solution, SmartWAN supports dynamic, high-performance routing and VPN services. It also eliminates the need for additional networking VNFs, which helps to radically reduce opex and complexity,” said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “Our Ensemble SmartWAN ensures the highest quality and availability. And, with automated deployment and provisioning, it makes it cheaper and faster to roll out new services.”

The Ensemble SmartWAN vRouter application is a separately licensable option on the Ensemble Connector platform. SmartWAN vRouter utilizes 6WIND’s industry-leading Turbo Router software-based network appliance to provide a compact, high-performance embedded routing engine. The Ensemble zero-touch provisioning process automatically enables, provisions and licenses the routing engine out-of-the-box. Enterprise network operators will also be able to deploy more advanced hybrid WAN and dynamic networking capabilities via the SmartWAN Secure Networking application. SmartWAN Secure Networking leverages Ensemble Connector and Virtualization Director to build and manage overlay networks via secure static and dynamic VPNs. Ensemble SmartWAN delivers key benefits for service providers, who will be able to unlock more value in their infrastructure platform. It empowers them to support new use cases and offer critical SD-WAN services at a much lower entry cost compared to standalone SD-WAN applications.

09:00 Uhr
ADVA macht virtuelles Routing mit Ensemble SmartWAN einfach und erschwinglich
22.06.21
Schröders Nebenwerte Watchlist: Varta, IBU-tec, ADVA Optical, Nynomic, q.beyond
18.06.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt ADVA auf 'Buy'
15.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)
08.06.21
ADVA bringt TeraFlex CoreChannel für die branchenweit höchste 800G-Reichweite auf den Markt
07.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)
07.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)
07.06.21
TIP verwendet ADVA Technologie bei erfolgreicher Erprobung eines offenen optischen Ende-zu-Ende-Netzes
04.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)
01.06.21
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ADVA Optical Networking SE (deutsch)