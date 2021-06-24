Johan Neuman new EMD President (FOTO)

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) -



- Swede elected new Board President of leading retail alliance

- Neuman, with years of broad retail experience from Dagab and the Axfood group,

is a private label specialist highly reputed in the industry

- Dmitry Bogod from Lenta elected new Board member



There is a new President at the helm of European Marketing Distribution AG:

Swede Johan Neuman (51) was unanimously elected as successor to the previous

incumbent Maniele Tasca at the EMD Shareholder Meeting. After two very

successful terms in office since 2017, the Italian Tasca joins the Board of

Directors of the leading international retail alliance as an active member.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

With his successor Johan Neuman, an experienced top manager once again takesover the presidency at EMD. The General Manager Private Label at Dagab, thepurchasing and logistics company of the Swedish EMD member Axfood, is known asan outstanding expert in the procurement and development of high-performingPrivate Labels. Neuman has been a member of EMD's Board of Directors since 2007.Since then, he has proven himself as one of the key initiators of EMD'sindustry-recognised Private Label range.EMD, which offers industrial companies attractive tenders for the worldwideplacement and marketing of Private Labels, is continuing its course for apartnership-based cooperation with manufacturers also under the new PresidentJohan Neuman. At the current Shareholder Meeting, the delegates warmlycongratulated Johan Neuman on his unanimous election to the EMD top position andexpressly thanked Maniele Tasca for his extremely constructive andfuture-oriented guidance. In the past years, EMD has continuously expanded itsrole as the leading trade association group in the internationally organisedretail trade.EMD also announces a new appointment to the Board of Directors: Dmitry Bogod(36), the Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of Russian EMD member Lenta,was newly appointed to the Board replacing Jaap van Vreden, who resigned fromthe management committee of the affiliated group. Dmitry has held multipleexecutive positions at Lenta prior to his latest appointment. Over the pastthree years, Dmitry was responsible for Lenta's overall transformation,including e-commerce, marketing and advanced analytics. Before joining Lenta,Dmitry was an associate partner in McKinsey's Moscow office, where he focused onstrategy and marketing projects for Russian and international retailers andFMCGs.In addition to Maniele Tasca, the EMD Board of Directors continues to includethe top decision-makers Jaime Rodriguez (Euromadi), Franz Friedrich Müller(Markant) and Dick Roozen (Superunie).