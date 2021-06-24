Johan Neuman new EMD President (FOTO)
Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) -
- Swede elected new Board President of leading retail alliance
- Neuman, with years of broad retail experience from Dagab and the Axfood group,
is a private label specialist highly reputed in the industry
- Dmitry Bogod from Lenta elected new Board member
There is a new President at the helm of European Marketing Distribution AG:
Swede Johan Neuman (51) was unanimously elected as successor to the previous
incumbent Maniele Tasca at the EMD Shareholder Meeting. After two very
successful terms in office since 2017, the Italian Tasca joins the Board of
Directors of the leading international retail alliance as an active member.
With his successor Johan Neuman, an experienced top manager once again takes
over the presidency at EMD. The General Manager Private Label at Dagab, the
purchasing and logistics company of the Swedish EMD member Axfood, is known as
an outstanding expert in the procurement and development of high-performing
Private Labels. Neuman has been a member of EMD's Board of Directors since 2007.
Since then, he has proven himself as one of the key initiators of EMD's
industry-recognised Private Label range.
EMD, which offers industrial companies attractive tenders for the worldwide
placement and marketing of Private Labels, is continuing its course for a
partnership-based cooperation with manufacturers also under the new President
Johan Neuman. At the current Shareholder Meeting, the delegates warmly
congratulated Johan Neuman on his unanimous election to the EMD top position and
expressly thanked Maniele Tasca for his extremely constructive and
future-oriented guidance. In the past years, EMD has continuously expanded its
role as the leading trade association group in the internationally organised
retail trade.
EMD also announces a new appointment to the Board of Directors: Dmitry Bogod
(36), the Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of Russian EMD member Lenta,
was newly appointed to the Board replacing Jaap van Vreden, who resigned from
the management committee of the affiliated group. Dmitry has held multiple
executive positions at Lenta prior to his latest appointment. Over the past
three years, Dmitry was responsible for Lenta's overall transformation,
including e-commerce, marketing and advanced analytics. Before joining Lenta,
Dmitry was an associate partner in McKinsey's Moscow office, where he focused on
strategy and marketing projects for Russian and international retailers and
FMCGs.
In addition to Maniele Tasca, the EMD Board of Directors continues to include
the top decision-makers Jaime Rodriguez (Euromadi), Franz Friedrich Müller
(Markant) and Dick Roozen (Superunie).
