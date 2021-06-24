checkAd

New Solution From Transition Networks Allows Security Integrators to Securely and Remotely Access, Monitor and Manage Customer's Physical Security Systems

Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of IoT and edge connectivity solutions, today announced its Secure Remote Access (SRA) solution, an innovative approach for rapid deployment of encrypted bi-directional VPN tunnels between a network operations center (NOC) and remote sites, to provide organizations with a simple and secure way to access and manage distributed network devices and endpoints, such as switches and IP cameras.

SRA removes the disruption usually caused when a third-party monitoring and management company needs access to manage remote security cameras or other network-attached equipment for installations, monitoring, or troubleshooting equipment. Typically, this requires configuration and advanced planning to get through a customer's firewall. Transition Networks' Secure Remote Access devices simplify this by enabling instantaneous, secure access to one or many remote sites without changing or configuring the firewall.

The Secure Remote Access solution consists of the Management Access Portal (MAP) device installed at the network operation center (NOC) and a Remote Access Device (RAD) device at the customer site(s). The small form-factor devices are easily mountable in an IT closet due to their size.

Once the RAD connects to the network at a remote customer site, it will automatically seek out the MAP and initiate the negotiation to set up a secure communication tunnel. This link between the MAP and RAD uses advanced 256-bit encryption to establish the secure tunnel between the NOC and remote customer sites. Because the connection is initiated from within the customer network, there is no need to reconfigure the perimeter firewall, so non-technical employees can easily complete the zero-touch deployment process. To provide operational flexibility, SRA can be configured to provide either complete local network access or limited access to specific devices.

"When implementing and managing physical security solutions, gaining access to a customer's network through a firewall can be time-consuming and disruptive. Our Secure Remote Access devices simplify the process by removing the need for reconfiguration," said Curt Carlson, Senior Product Manager at Transition Networks. "Security Integrators will be able to reduce costly truck rolls by enabling real-time, proactive health monitoring and remote maintenance from the NOC."

According to the Technology Service Industry Association, the average truck roll cost is over $1,000. Instead of sending a technician to the site, an integrator can now instantaneously troubleshoot and resolve the issues remotely using Secure Remote Access. This creates significant business value for organizations by lowering operating expenses, reducing network downtime, and increasing customer satisfaction.

For more information about the SRA Series, visit transition.com.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at transition.com.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2021 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

