SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for

The software-driven, fully automated warehouse: That’s what e-commerce calls for and what supply chains are globally shifting to. Kion has taken the leading position in the world market of automation technology for intralogistics. Per March 31, order backlog of its high-end automation solutions (brand: “Dematic”) has been up 40% from its level at the end of 2019. The trajectory is upwards, with installation projects currently accounting for 80% of Dematic’s order volume (vs. 20% high margin service and aftersales business). 40% of Dematic’s order volume are pure play e-commerce. In Q1 2021, Kion’s conventional core business – offering forklift and warehouse trucks and related services – has bounced up, leading out of the trough it was stuck to throughout 2020. Order intake of that segment (Industrial Trucks & Services / IST), set a new record high in Q1 2021, while utilisation and margins have shown an impressive recovery.

