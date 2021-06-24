checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
24.06.2021, 15:06  |  22   |   |   

The software-driven, fully automated warehouse: That’s what e-commerce calls for and what supply chains are globally shifting to and where Kion has taken the leading position in the world market of automation tecnology.

Kion Group AG (Initiation)

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 11.9bn

BUY, PT EUR 110.00 (+22% potential)
Research update

The software-driven, fully automated warehouse: That’s what e-commerce calls for and what supply chains are globally shifting to. Kion has taken the leading position in the world market of automation technology for intralogistics. Per March 31, order backlog of its high-end automation solutions (brand: “Dematic”) has been up 40% from its level at the end of 2019. The trajectory is upwards, with installation projects currently accounting for 80% of Dematic’s order volume (vs. 20% high margin service and aftersales business). 40% of Dematic’s order volume are pure play e-commerce. In Q1 2021, Kion’s conventional core business – offering forklift and warehouse trucks and related services – has bounced up, leading out of the trough it was stuck to throughout 2020. Order intake of that segment (Industrial Trucks & Services / IST), set a new record high in Q1 2021, while utilisation and margins have shown an impressive recovery.

 

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price.

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

Kion Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for The software-driven, fully automated warehouse: That’s what e-commerce calls for and what supply chains are globally shifting to. Kion has taken the leading position in the world market of automation technology for intralogistics. Per March 31, order backlog of its high-end automation solutions (brand: “Dematic”) has been up 40% from its level at the end of 2019. The trajectory is upwards, with installation projects currently accounting for 80% of Dematic’s order volume (vs. 20% high margin service and aftersales business).

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Atoss Software AG - Quality company, but detached valuation; SELL
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Increase in FY ’21 guidance – PT up and rating up ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - FY 20 figures in-line, ready to take-off; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - S&T strengthens its multivendor services business; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong momentum fuels optimism; PT up; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Roadshow Feedback: Aus der Nische in die Masse – ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: TeamViewer AG - Partnership with SAP; Remains a BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Finale Zahlen 2020 leicht besser als erwartet; KAUFEN ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fraport AG - Climb initiated; Expect cruising altitude 2024/25
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Fresh funds from capital increase; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Bolt-on acquisition; PT up, Down to Hold
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Produktionskapazität für Covid-19-Arznei gesichert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - Further news on envisaged capital increase

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:21 Uhr
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Kion auf 'Buy'
21.06.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Kion auf 'Hold'
14.06.21
Diese 2 Aktien sind die Stars der „stillen Wachstums-Branche“ Lager-Logistik!
09.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Ziel für Kion auf 113 Euro - 'Buy'
09.06.21
UBS belässt Kion auf 'Buy'
09.06.21
Maschinen- und Anlagenbauer werden zuversichtlicher
26.05.21
Kion - Gewinne mitnehmen und Shorten?
26.05.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: KION GROUP AG (deutsch)