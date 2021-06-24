IATA Strengthens Operational Scalability By Switching to Rimini Street for Integrated Support and Application Management Services for its SAP Applications

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that International Air Transport Association (IATA), the leading commercial aviation trade association headquartered in Montreal, Canada, has switched to Rimini Street Support and Application Management Services (AMS) for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects applications. With the commercial aviation sector heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, IATA made strategic business decisions to navigate the crisis, including outsourcing key elements of its IT service delivery to reduce operating costs. As a result of switching to Rimini Street, the organization now benefits from a unified support solution that integrates application support and managed services, enabling IATA to meet business demand in a post-pandemic recovery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005278/en/