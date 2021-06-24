IATA Strengthens Operational Scalability By Switching to Rimini Street for Integrated Support and Application Management Services for its SAP Applications
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that International Air Transport Association (IATA), the leading commercial aviation trade association headquartered in Montreal, Canada, has switched to Rimini Street Support and Application Management Services (AMS) for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects applications. With the commercial aviation sector heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, IATA made strategic business decisions to navigate the crisis, including outsourcing key elements of its IT service delivery to reduce operating costs. As a result of switching to Rimini Street, the organization now benefits from a unified support solution that integrates application support and managed services, enabling IATA to meet business demand in a post-pandemic recovery.
Meeting IATA’s Unique SAP Application Support Demands to Scale Quickly
Headquartered in Montreal, with its executive offices based in Geneva, Switzerland, IATA is a trade association of commercial airlines representing 82% of worldwide air traffic and manages financial and support systems for the commercial aviation industry through its IT department. Due to the economic crisis in the air transport industry, IATA’s SAP support department was heavily impacted. The association was well aware of the changing economic environment as the industry began to emerge from the pandemic and knew that air transport could resume at any time, requiring significant IT agility and scalability. IATA began researching third-party support options after learning about the market’s growth in a recent Gartner report.1 They chose to strengthen the support and management of their SAP system with Rimini Street’s unified support solution to benefit from continuous improvements and reduce potential risks while the business continued to accelerate as the commercial aviation market resumed. Rimini Street was also able to capture and meet IATA’s business requirements through a unique service catalog that improves IT service delivery. IATA also benefits from services designed for preventative maintenance and proactive problem-solving to improve system performance.
