checkAd

IATA Strengthens Operational Scalability By Switching to Rimini Street for Integrated Support and Application Management Services for its SAP Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that International Air Transport Association (IATA), the leading commercial aviation trade association headquartered in Montreal, Canada, has switched to Rimini Street Support and Application Management Services (AMS) for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects applications. With the commercial aviation sector heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, IATA made strategic business decisions to navigate the crisis, including outsourcing key elements of its IT service delivery to reduce operating costs. As a result of switching to Rimini Street, the organization now benefits from a unified support solution that integrates application support and managed services, enabling IATA to meet business demand in a post-pandemic recovery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005278/en/

IATA Strengthens Operational Scalability By Switching to Rimini Street for Integrated Support and Application Management Services for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

IATA Strengthens Operational Scalability By Switching to Rimini Street for Integrated Support and Application Management Services for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Meeting IATA’s Unique SAP Application Support Demands to Scale Quickly

Headquartered in Montreal, with its executive offices based in Geneva, Switzerland, IATA is a trade association of commercial airlines representing 82% of worldwide air traffic and manages financial and support systems for the commercial aviation industry through its IT department. Due to the economic crisis in the air transport industry, IATA’s SAP support department was heavily impacted. The association was well aware of the changing economic environment as the industry began to emerge from the pandemic and knew that air transport could resume at any time, requiring significant IT agility and scalability. IATA began researching third-party support options after learning about the market’s growth in a recent Gartner report.1 They chose to strengthen the support and management of their SAP system with Rimini Street’s unified support solution to benefit from continuous improvements and reduce potential risks while the business continued to accelerate as the commercial aviation market resumed. Rimini Street was also able to capture and meet IATA’s business requirements through a unique service catalog that improves IT service delivery. IATA also benefits from services designed for preventative maintenance and proactive problem-solving to improve system performance.

Seite 1 von 4
Rimini Street Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IATA Strengthens Operational Scalability By Switching to Rimini Street for Integrated Support and Application Management Services for its SAP Applications Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that International Air …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels