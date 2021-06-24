Sorrento Receives EUA Approval and Import License From Mexico Authority COFEPRIS For COVI-STIX (COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test) and Plans Product Launch With Initial Shipments in July

COVI-STIX is a sensitive and rapid (approximately 15-minute) diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal or nasopharyngeal samples of patients ("Inmunoensayo de flujo lateral para la detección cualitativa de la proteína nucleocápside del SARS-CoV-2"). COFEPRIS issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval and an importation permit for COVI-STIX on June 14, 2021.

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that following its receipt of EUA approval from COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) under registration number “OFICIO: CAS/10720/2021”, it is establishing a local “Sorrento Mexico Ltd” subsidiary to manage commercial operations in Mexico.

Sorrento will commercially launch the COVI-STIX test in Mexico with the first shipments expected to be delivered in July.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

