Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a digital freight platform which connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. Full Truck Alliance’s platform includes freight listing services directly connecting shippers to truckers and freight brokerage services with Full Truck Alliance acting as a broker between shippers and truckers.*

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

“We are very pleased to be appointed as depositary bank for Full Truck Alliance’s NYSE-listed Level III American Depositary Receipt program,” said Daniel Clark, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. “This is a key addition to our portfolio of clients and demonstrates the strength of our product offering in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to providing dedicated client service and investor relations support to help drive the program’s future success.”

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (June 2021).