Claren Energy Corp. Announces Terms Of Private Placement

Canaccord Genuity to Lead Private Placement of up to $5.25M

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claren Energy Corp. (TSXV: CEN, OTC Pink: CNENF) (the “Company” or “Claren”), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 20, 2021, that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord Genuity”) to act as a Lead Agent, and if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed (collectively, the “Agents”) in selling, on a commercially reasonable efforts basis, up to 10,500,000 subscription receipts (the “Finco Subscription Receipts”) of a financing entity called 1301376 B.C. Ltd. (“Finco”) at a price of C$0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,250,000 (the “Offering”). The Agents shall have the option, exercisable at any time prior to the Closing Date, to increase the size of the Offering by up to C$2,000,000.