First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac Platform), Transgene’s Innovative Individualized Immunotherapy

The innovative approach behind TG4050 combines Transgene’s expertise in virus-based immunotherapies, NEC’s longstanding AI technologies and the commitment of prestigious cancer care centers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States.

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that the first UK patient has been enrolled in the Phase I clinical trial of TG4050, Transgene’s innovative individualized cancer immunotherapy, currently being evaluated in HPV-negative head and neck cancer patients. TG4050 is a therapeutic vaccine based on Transgene’s myvac technology platform, which leverages Transgene’s proprietary technologies and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to customize the treatment for each patient.

THE FIRST UK PATIENT OF THE TRIAL EVALUATING THIS INDIVIDUALIZED CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY HAS BEEN INCLUDED IN LIVERPOOL, UK, in a trial enrolling patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

The trial is led by the coordinating investigator Professor Christian Ottensmeier, Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and Professor of Immuno-Oncology at the University of Liverpool. In the UK, the trial is being conducted in Liverpool and in Southampton (at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust, at Liverpool University Hospitals and at the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust / University of Southampton).

Professor Christian Ottensmeier, M.D., Ph.D., coordinating investigator of the study, added: “We are pioneering the personalized cancer vaccine field. If successful, this technique could be a potentially game-changing development in the treatment of advanced head and neck cancers. We have spent the last 15 years working on the science behind this immunotherapy so it is very gratifying to be beginning clinical trials with the first patient being enrolled in the UK. Head and neck cancers are particularly complex to treat if they spread and cannot then be completely removed surgically. Personalized cancer vaccines are an extremely exciting development and, if successful, the same technique could also be applied to treat other forms of cancer.”