Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Raises $1.0 Billion in Initial Public Offering, Starts Trading on New York Stock Exchange

Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers, has announced that Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (the "Fund") has raised $1,000,000,000 in its initial public offering (excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common shares). The Fund’s common shares began trading on Friday, June 25, 2021, on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDI," and the offering is expected to close on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Fund sold 50,000,000 common shares at $20.00 per share, with Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acting as lead underwriters. In addition, the Fund has granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 6,833,830 common shares at the public offering price within 45 days of the date of the prospectus, June 24, 2021. If the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of the Fund, which may or may not occur, the Fund will have raised approximately $1,136,676,600 million.