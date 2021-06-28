checkAd

CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union Letters From the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that three local union committees representing CN and KCS employees in the United States that are affiliated with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (“BLET”) have filed four letters in support of the proposed voting trust with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”). These letters were filed as part of the STB’s public comment period for its review of the CN-KCS voting trust, which will close at midnight today. These letters underscore the significant benefits for organized labor from a CN-KCS combination.

These local BLET committees represent CN employees in locations from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico who have a direct interest in the proposed pro-competitive CN-KCS combination. The letters express support for CN and KCS’ voting trust from officers including the General Chairmen of BLET General Committees of Adjustment 360, 390 and 910, which collectively represent more than 1,700 locomotive engineers on CN’s United States rail operating subsidiaries and approximately 200 engineers working on KCS.

With the submission of these four letters, BLET adds to the significant labor organization support for the approval of CN-KCS’ proposed voting trust. CN-KCS have noted earlier letters of support for the voting trust from officers including the General Chairmen of SMART-TD General Committees of Adjustment 377, 433, and 987, which collectively represent over 1,800 conductors on CN’s United States rail operating subsidiaries, as well as International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (“IBB”), one of the oldest unions in the United States representing more than 50,000 skilled craftsmen and craftswomen and industrial workers throughout the United States and Canada.

The plain vanilla voting trust proposed by CN and KCS, which is identical to the CP trust approved by the STB, meets the test for approval: (a) it prevents premature control of KCS; (b) allows KCS to maintain independence during the STB’s review of the ultimate combination of CN and KCS; and (c) protects KCS’ financial health during this period.

CN and KCS have taken additional steps to reinforce the pro-competitive nature of their combination beyond the scope of the voting trust approval. Specifically, CN will divest the sole area of overlap between the CN and KCS networks – KCS’ 70-mile line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge – thereby making the combination a true end-to-end transaction. CN and KCS have also agreed to preserve existing route options by keeping gateways open on commercially reasonable terms. The proposed CN-KCS combination represents a pro-competitive solution that offers unparalleled opportunities for customers, employees, shareholders, the environment and the North American economy.

