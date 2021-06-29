Guidewire Software to Present at BofA Securities InsurTech Conference

The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET (8:40 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as the replay, of the presentation will be available under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com .

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Priscilla Hung, will present at the BofA Securities Virtual InsurTech 2021 Conference .

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

