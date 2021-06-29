checkAd

Guidewire Software to Present at BofA Securities InsurTech Conference

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Priscilla Hung, will present at the BofA Securities Virtual InsurTech 2021 Conference.

The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET (8:40 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as the replay, of the presentation will be available under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

