checkAd

U. S. Steel to Work with Equinor to Assess Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and Storage Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 20:50  |  33   |   |   

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced execution of a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Equinor US Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR). Under the MOU, the companies will study the potential for carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) and hydrogen development in the tri-state region of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Hydrogen based steel processes and CCS are among the more promising and sustainable technologies currently being developed.

“The successful development of hydrogen and CCS technology in the tri-state region will require investment, cooperation, and exploration across political and perceived barriers,” said Richard Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer. “As we build momentum toward our ambitious goal targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the opportunity to explore the potential for a hydrogen hub in this region – anchored in the Mon Valley – is cause for optimism.”

The focus of the MOU is to assess the technological and commercial possibilities for hydrogen and CCS. The industry leaders recognize the potential for natural gas coupled with CCS to significantly reduce carbon emissions. The companies plan to explore and demonstrate the potential opportunities for natural gas when coupled with CCS to achieve decarbonization goals.

The scope of work of the MOU includes assessments of regional hydrogen and CCS potential, appropriate customer and supplier screenings, blue hydrogen advocacy, CCS, and examining renewable energy synergies.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

Seite 1 von 3
United States Steel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U. S. Steel to Work with Equinor to Assess Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and Storage Development United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced execution of a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Equinor US Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR). Under the MOU, the companies will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2021 Guidance
17.06.21
United States Steel Corporation Announces Redemption of 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2025
16.06.21
United States Steel Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
16.06.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt nach US-Zinsentscheid
16.06.21
Aktien New York: Dow sinkt weiter nach US-Zinsentscheid
16.06.21
Aktien New York: Ruhe vor dem Sturm - Warten auf Fed-Sitzung
16.06.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Warten auf den Zinsentscheid geht weiter
08.06.21
U. S. Steel Announces Sale of Transtar, LLC to Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC for $640 Million