Schnitzer Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

The Company’s performance during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 benefited from strong demand for recycled metals globally and for finished steel products on the West Coast, with ferrous, nonferrous and finished steel selling prices reaching multi-year highs during the quarter. In addition, results for the quarter reflected the operating leverage benefits from significantly higher ferrous, nonferrous and finished steel sales volumes sequentially.

Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter financial and operational results are Schnitzer’s best in over a decade. Our performance this quarter continued to benefit from both operating efficiencies gained from the implementation of our One Schnitzer organizational model and volume growth achieved from the execution of our strategic plan. Prices for recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals during the quarter rose to multi-year highs, with peaks and troughs in prices at respectively higher levels than we’ve seen in the past decade. The post-pandemic economic recovery and positive structural commodity trends are contributing to the higher price levels.”

Ms. Lundgren continued, “During the quarter, we began ramping up production on two of our new major advanced metal recovery technology systems, with additional systems on track for commissioning by the end of this calendar year. Extracting more nonferrous metals from our shredding activities is a significant value-added process and is directly aligned with global decarbonization and demand trends. Increasing the use of ferrous and nonferrous scrap in industrial production is a great example of how ‘old economy’ tools will lead the way to decarbonization of the new economy.”

Summary Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 2021 2020 Revenues $ 821 $ 600 $ 403 $ 1,913 $ 1,248 Gross margin (total revenues less cost of goods sold) $ 142 $ 113 $ 46 $ 328 $ 146 Gross margin (%) 17.4 % 18.8 % 11.5 % 17.1 % 11.7 % Selling, general and administrative expense $ 62 $ 54 $ 46 $ 166 $ 139 Net income (loss) $ 65 $ 46 $ (5 ) $ 126 $ (7 ) Net income (loss) per ferrous ton $ 54 $ 47 $ (5 ) $ 39 $ (2 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders Reported $ 2.16 $ 1.54 $ (0.18 ) $ 4.23 $ (0.29 ) Adjusted(1) $ 2.20 $ 1.51 $ 0.05 $ 4.31 $ 0.19 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 97 $ 71 $ 19 $ 209 $ 57 Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton(1) $ 80 $ 73 $ 20 $ 64 $ 20 Ferrous sales volumes (LT, in thousands) 1,215 977 927 3,245 2,891 Avg. net ferrous sales prices ($/LT)(2) $ 400 $ 387 $ 233 $ 354 $ 237 Nonferrous sales volumes (pounds, in millions)(3) 156 136 123 430 391 Avg. nonferrous sales prices ($/pound)(2)(3) $ 0.97 $ 0.83 $ 0.54 $ 0.82 $ 0.54 Finished steel average net sales price ($/ST)(2) $ 802 $ 690 $ 633 $ 709 $ 633 Finished steel sales volumes (ST, in thousands) 153 136 124 423 366 Rolling mill utilization (%) 98 % 88 % 91 % 94 % 83 %

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. (2) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer. (3) Nonferrous sales volumes and average nonferrous prices excludes platinum group metals (PGMs) in catalytic converters.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Review and Analysis

The benefits from higher sales volumes and increased average selling prices for ferrous and nonferrous recycled metals and finished steel products led to an expansion in operating margins, reflected in net income per ferrous ton of $54 and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton of $80, a sequential increase from $47 and $73, respectively. The Company’s sequential performance also reflected seasonally higher revenues from retail sales and benefits from the execution of commercial initiatives and productivity improvements supported by the One Schnitzer operating platform. Third quarter operating results also included benefits from average inventory accounting of approximately $7 per ferrous ton compared to $10 per ferrous ton in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

On a sequential basis, ferrous sales volumes were up 24% and nonferrous sales volumes were up 15%, both driven by strong global demand. Average ferrous and nonferrous net selling prices were up 3% and 17%, respectively. Finished steel sales volumes were up 12% and rolling mill utilization in the quarter was 98%. Average net selling prices for finished steel products were up 16%.

On May 22, 2021, the Company experienced a fire at its Cascade Steel Rolling Mill in McMinnville, Oregon. There were no injuries to personnel, and property loss or damage from the incident was limited to the mill’s melt shop. Given that the incident occurred near the end of the fiscal third quarter, there was no significant impact on the results of operations in the quarter.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $53 million, as cash flows associated with increased profitability more than offset the increase in working capital requirements associated with higher volumes and prices. Capital expenditures were $22 million in the quarter, including investments in maintaining the business, environmental projects, advanced metal recovery technologies and other growth projects. Total debt at the end of the quarter was $154 million and debt, net of cash, was $136 million (for a reconciliation of adjusted results and debt, net of cash, to U.S. GAAP, see the table provided in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section). The Company has a revolving credit facility of $700 million and CAD$15 million that matures in 2023. The Company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was an expense of 18%, lower sequentially due to benefits from higher Company financial performance and certain discrete tax items.

During the third quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through its 109th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 12, 2021. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 31,

2021 February

28, 2021 May 31,

2020 May 31,

2021 May 31,

2020 Revenues $ 820,718 $ 600,111 $ 402,683 $ 1,912,936 $ 1,247,749 Cost of goods sold 678,297 487,025 356,217 1,585,416 1,101,497 Selling, general and administrative expense 61,887 54,142 45,544 165,935 138,744 (Income) from joint ventures (950 ) (454 ) (309 ) (2,131 ) (698 ) Asset impairment charges — — 2,227 — 4,321 Restructuring charges and other exit-related activities 104 814 2,710 982 7,810 Operating income (loss) 81,380 58,584 (3,706 ) 162,734 (3,925 ) Interest expense (1,383 ) (1,224 ) (2,656 ) (4,387 ) (5,399 ) Other (loss) income, net (114 ) (242 ) (90 ) (521 ) 18 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 79,883 57,118 (6,452 ) 157,826 (9,306 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (14,401 ) (11,469 ) 1,804 (31,589 ) 2,568 Income (loss) from continuing operations 65,482 45,649 (4,648 ) 126,237 (6,738 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (46 ) 30 (69 ) (58 ) (40 ) Net income (loss) 65,436 45,679 (4,717 ) 126,179 (6,778 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,801 ) (1,091 ) (278 ) (3,852 ) (1,329 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SSI shareholders $ 63,635 $ 44,588 $ (4,995 ) $ 122,327 $ (8,107 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to SSI shareholders: Basic: Income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 2.27 $ 1.59 $ (0.18 ) $ 4.38 $ (0.29 ) Net income (loss) per share $ 2.27 $ 1.59 $ (0.18 ) $ 4.38 $ (0.29 ) Diluted: Income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 2.16 $ 1.54 $ (0.18 ) $ 4.23 $ (0.29 ) Net income (loss) per share $ 2.15 $ 1.54 $ (0.18 ) $ 4.22 $ (0.29 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 28,047 27,991 27,724 27,948 27,653 Diluted 29,543 28,862 27,724 28,963 27,653 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.1875 $ 0.1875 $ 0.1875 $ 0.5625 $ 0.5625

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) YTD 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 2021 Total ferrous volumes (LT, in thousands)(1) 1,053 977 1,215 3,245 Total nonferrous volumes (pounds, in thousands)(1)(2) 138,236 135,899 155,657 429,792 Ferrous selling prices ($/LT)(3) Domestic $ 242 $ 349 $ 395 $ 332 Foreign $ 276 $ 399 $ 401 $ 360 Average $ 269 $ 387 $ 400 $ 354 Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands) Domestic 388 391 412 1,191 Foreign 665 586 803 2,054 Total 1,053 977 1,215 3,245 Nonferrous average price ($/pound)(2)(3) $ 0.64 $ 0.83 $ 0.97 $ 0.82 Nonferrous sales volume (pounds, in thousands)(2) 138,236 135,899 155,657 429,792 Cars purchased (in thousands)(4) 78 80 91 249 Auto stores at period end 50 50 50 50 Finished steel average sales price ($/ST)(3) $ 621 $ 690 $ 802 $ 709 Sales volume (ST, in thousands) Rebar 94 103 106 303 Coiled products 39 32 47 118 Merchant bar and other 1 1 — 2 Finished steel products sold 134 136 153 423 Rolling mill utilization(5) 97 % 88 % 98 % 94 %

(1) Ferrous and nonferrous volumes sold externally and delivered to our steel mill for finished steel production. (2) Excludes platinum group metals (“PGMs”) in catalytic converters. (3) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer. (4) Cars purchased by auto parts stores only. (5) Rolling mill utilization is based on effective annual production capacity under current conditions of 580 thousand tons of finished steel products.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Fiscal

Year 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020(1) Total ferrous volumes (LT, in thousands)(2) 976 988 927 1,063 3,954 Total nonferrous volumes (pounds, in thousands)(2)(3) 144,176 124,342 122,913 159,135 550,566 Ferrous selling prices ($/LT)(4) Domestic $ 196 $ 244 $ 222 $ 214 $ 220 Foreign $ 229 $ 258 $ 236 $ 242 $ 241 Average $ 222 $ 255 $ 233 $ 236 $ 237 Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands) Domestic 363 379 312 375 1,429 Foreign 613 609 616 688 2,525 Total(5) 976 988 927 1,063 3,954 Nonferrous average price ($/pound)(3)(4) $ 0.54 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 Nonferrous sales volume (pounds, in thousands)(3) 144,176 124,342 122,913 159,135 550,566 Cars purchased (in thousands)(6) 83 85 74 74 316 Auto stores at period end 51 51 49 50 50 Finished steel average sales price ($/ST)(4) $ 643 $ 627 $ 633 $ 618 $ 630 Sales volume (ST, in thousands) Rebar 83 86 85 105 358 Coiled products 29 42 39 34 144 Merchant bar and other 1 1 1 — 3 Finished steel products sold(5) 114 129 124 139 505 Rolling mill utilization(7) 85 % 72 % 91 % 96 % 86 %

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds

(1) The sum of quarterly amounts may not agree to full year equivalent due to rounding. (2) Ferrous and nonferrous volumes sold externally and delivered to our steel mill for finished steel production. (3) Excludes platinum group metals (“PGMs”) in catalytic converters. (4) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer. (5) May not foot due to rounding. (6) Cars purchased by auto parts stores only. (7) Rolling mill utilization is based on effective annual production capacity under current conditions of 580 thousand tons of finished steel products.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) May 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,927 $ 17,887 Accounts receivable, net 266,007 139,147 Inventories 257,229 157,269 Other current assets 44,026 48,328 Total current assets 585,189 362,631 Property, plant and equipment, net 510,762 487,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 132,987 140,584 Goodwill and other assets 256,800 239,708 Total assets $ 1,485,738 $ 1,229,927 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 2,834 $ 2,184 Operating lease liabilities 20,462 19,760 Other current liabilities 273,408 201,720 Total current liabilities 296,704 223,664 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 150,939 102,235 Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities 116,017 125,001 Other long-term liabilities 119,495 98,591 Total liabilities 683,155 549,491 Total Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. ("SSI") shareholders' equity 798,031 676,707 Noncontrolling interests 4,552 3,729 Total equity 802,583 680,436 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,485,738 $ 1,229,927

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains performance based on adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these measures for each period discussed to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures adds a meaningful presentation of our results from business operations excluding adjustments for business development costs not related to ongoing operations, charges related to non-ordinary course legal settlements, legacy environmental matters (net of recoveries), restructuring charges and other exit-related activities, asset impairment charges (recoveries), net, and the income tax (benefit) expense allocated to these adjustments, items which are not related to underlying business operational performance, and improves the period-to-period comparability of our results from business operations. We believe that presenting debt, net of cash is useful to investors as a measure of our leverage, as cash and cash equivalents can be used, among other things, to repay indebtedness. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders ($ per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 2021 2020 As reported $ 2.16 $ 1.54 $ (0.18 ) $ 4.23 $ (0.29 ) Business development costs, per share 0.03 — 0.03 0.03 0.06 Charges related to legal settlements, per share(1) 0.01 — — 0.01 — Charges (recoveries) for legacy environmental matters, net, per share(2) 0.01 (0.08 ) 0.07 0.03 0.14 Restructuring charges and other exit-related activities, per share — 0.03 0.10 0.03 0.28 Asset impairment charges (recoveries), net, per share — — 0.08 — 0.16 Income tax (benefit) expense allocated to adjustments, per share(3) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.02 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted(4) $ 2.20 $ 1.51 $ 0.05 $ 4.31 $ 0.19 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 65 $ 46 $ (5 ) $ 126 $ (7 ) Plus interest expense 1 1 3 4 5 Plus tax expense (benefit) 14 11 (2 ) 32 (3 ) Plus depreciation and amortization 14 14 15 44 43 Plus business development costs 1 — 1 1 2 Plus restructuring charges and other exit-related activities — 1 3 1 8 Plus (recoveries) charges for legacy environmental matters, net(1) — (2 ) 2 1 4 Plus asset impairment charges (recoveries), net — — 2 — 4 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 97 $ 71 $ 19 $ 209 $ 57 Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands) 1,215 977 927 3,245 2,891 Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton sold ($/LT) $ 80 $ 73 $ 20 $ 64 $ 20

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds

(1) Charges related to legal settlements in the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 relate to a claim with a utility provider for past charges, and in the three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 relate to the settlement of a wage and hour class action lawsuit. (2) Legal and environmental (recoveries) charges for legacy environmental matters, net of recoveries. Legacy environmental matters include (recoveries) charges related to the Portland Harbor Superfund site and to other legacy environmental loss contingencies. (3) Income tax allocated to the aggregate adjustments reconciling reported and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders is determined based on a tax provision calculated with and without the adjustments. (4) May not foot due to rounding.

Reconciliation of debt, net of cash ($ in thousands) May 31, 2021 February 28, 2021 August 31, 2020 Short-term borrowings $ 2,834 $ 2,372 $ 2,184 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 150,939 168,441 102,235 Total debt 153,773 170,813 104,419 Less: cash and cash equivalents 17,927 11,326 17,887 Total debt, net of cash $ 135,846 $ 159,487 $ 86,532

