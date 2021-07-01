checkAd

Concentration on core business - Implenia sells Tetrag to swenex

Concentration on core business - Implenia sells Tetrag to swenex

The sale of Tetrag to swenex, a total solution provider for energy controlling, marks another step in the realisation of Implenia's strategy of focusing on core business.

Dietlikon, 1 July 2021 - Implenia is concentrating in future on integrated construction and real estate services in Switzerland and Germany. In other markets it will provide tunnelling and associated infrastructure projects. Consequently Implenia is selling areas that lie outside its core business. 

Tetrag, a total solution provider for energy controlling with several well established relationships with major customers, is being sold to swenex - Swiss energy exchange Ltd in Kriens. swenex is expanding its portfolio with the Tetrag acquisition and simultaneously realising synergies on the customer side. swenex is taking on Tetrag's employees who will thus benefit from attractive development opportunities. Tetrag will remain as a company and will develop in future as part of a joint strategy. 

swenex, which is not dependent on any single utility company, producer or grid operator, is a leading Swiss provider of total energy management solutions (energy procurement, energy data management and billing).

The acquisition was completed yesterday and swenex takes over operational responsibility for the business with immediate effect.

