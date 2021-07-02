checkAd

George Karalis Joins Evercore as Managing Director in its Debt Advisory Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that George Karalis has joined the Firm's Investment Banking business as a Managing Director in the Debt Advisory Group based in London. He will be responsible for leading Evercore's specialist market risk and hedging advisory practice, where he will advise clients on all aspects of market-related risks arising from foreign exchange, interest rates, inflation and commodity prices in connection with cross-border M&A and financing transactions. Finula Cilliers, who founded Evercore’s market risk and hedging team in 2015, will become a Senior Advisor and will continue to advise Evercore clients.

Mr. Karalis brings more than 15 years of debt and market risk advisory as well as corporate treasury experience. He joins Evercore from Centrus Advisors, where he served as Managing Director and was responsible for offering debt and derivatives advisory services to clients in the infrastructure, corporates and financial institution sectors. Prior to that, he was with Chatham Financial, where he advised corporate and private equity clients. Mr. Karalis started his career in corporate treasury and worked in the Capital Markets team at National Grid, one of the biggest corporate debt issuers in the UK as well as for a leading corporate in the shipping sector.

"George is a highly talented professional, a leading adviser in the market and a great addition to our team. Our market risk and hedging team, that Finula founded, is recognised for providing high quality strategic advice. In this highly unusual market environment, our clients need independent advice more than ever. Both Finula and I are delighted that George is joining Evercore to lead the team and better serve our clients," said Swag Ganguly, Head of Evercore's European Debt Advisory Group.

Mr. Karalis has an MBA from the Athens University of Economics and Business and a BSc in Actuarial Science from the University of Piraeus. He is a qualified corporate treasurer through the Association of Corporate Treasurers in the UK.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

