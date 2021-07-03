checkAd

CHEMOCENTRYX 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. - CCXI

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until July 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CCXI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of ChemoCentryx and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ccxi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by July 6, 2021.

About the Lawsuits

ChemoCentryx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued briefing documents regarding the Company’s drug candidate, avacopan, noting that “[c]omplexities of the study design…raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan” and that the review had “identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainty about the interpretability of the data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results.” On this news, shares of ChemoCentryx plummeted approximately 45%, to close at $26.63 per share on May 4, 2021.

The first-filed case is Homyk v. ChemoCentryx, Inc., et al., No. 3:21-cv-03343.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

