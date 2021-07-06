checkAd

Biofrontera Inc. seeks IPO in the USA

Leverkusen, Germany, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG currently holds 100 % of the shares of the US-based Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera AG had already announced that opportunities for capital raises were being evaluated including a potential initial public offering ("IPO") of Biofrontera Inc. in the United States.

The main objectives of an IPO of Biofrontera Inc. would be to raise additional capital to fund its growth of operations, to create a public market for its shares and to facilitate future access to the capital market.

A registration statement relating to the securities to be offered in the IPO has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate" and "intend," among others. Such forward-looking statements are based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Biofrontera AG, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are set forth in the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, including Item 3.D. "Key Information - Risk Factors," and in future reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.





