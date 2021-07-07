checkAd

PAR Technology Adds Data Analytics Platform OneDataSource to its Brink POS Integration Partner Ecosystem

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants is expanding its Brink POS integration partner ecosystem with the addition of OneDataSource. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

OneDataSource is an above-store business intelligence platform suited for multi-unit and multi-brand operators with 15+ stores. Restaurant operators can view data for every single store in their network and across brands “on a single sheet of paper.”

For more than 20 years, the data platform has helped restaurants with everything from automatic access to their most important reports, accounting and payroll, performance reporting, and data aggregation. By providing complete access to vital restaurant data, operators, managers, and staff can stay on the same page and quickly make decisions based on real-time information.

“Brink POS is an incredibly respected and well-adopted product in the QSR ecosystem,” OneDataSource’s Founder & President Bruce Belvin said. “As a connector of data coming from disparate POS, BOH, and third-party systems, it's only natural that we would support all the iconic and emerging brands using Brink POS. Ultimately, this integration opens up a tremendous opportunity for QSR operators to more easily create a single source of truth for their datasets – enabling more confident decision-making and better business outcomes.”

OneDataSource’s solution can reduce error rates by double-digits and cut data entry costs by up to 70%. As a result, restaurant concepts can maintain accurate data and scale quickly without adding unnecessary resources.

“We’re pleased to have OneDataSource join the Brink POS family,” Chad Horn, Director of Strategic Partnerships, said. “It can sometimes be difficult for operators to keep track of multiple locations across several brands. Being able to compile data from different sources, the capability to make sense of it quickly, and present it in a way that makes decision-making easy is important, especially when those decisions impact the bottom line.”

Customers utilizing the platform have been able to quickly scale operations while minimizing headcounts and General & Administrative expenses. MUY! Companies is one example, growing from 30 stores to more than 770 stores with $1 billion in revenue.

ABOUT ONEDATASOURCE
 Founded by former restaurant executive and franchise operator Bruce Belvin in 2002, OneDataSource specializes in business intelligence and process automation solutions to support the world’s best quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands. OneDataSource's oneVIEW solution ingests and stores data from disparate point-of-sale, back-of-house, and 3rd-party systems to give QSR leaders – down to the store level – a single application to view and confidently act upon real-time data to drive better business outcomes across multiple stores and/or brands. Via cloud-based technology featuring intelligent automation, oneVIEW eliminates the need for cumbersome Excel sheets, multiple "sources of truth" and mundane manual processes to create efficiencies that drive operational excellence and enable scalability. For more information, visit www.onedatasource.com.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY
 For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

