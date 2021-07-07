“Our customers cumulatively exceeded the milestone of shipping 75 million RF filters designed with our WaveX technology during the second quarter, demonstrating the continued demand for our innovative RF filter designs,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “In addition, we see the market as increasingly receptive to the superiority of our XBAR technology for natively meeting the demands of next-generation networks, which we are able to demonstrate by leveraging our WaveX software platform. Our design software, which is now able to perform complete 3-dimensional simulations of complex high frequency filter designs and is fully cloud-based, enables Resonant to deliver what we believe are the most cost-effective, high-performance RF filter solutions on the market to our customers.”

For the full year 2021, Resonant expects significant revenue growth over full year 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, has provided a preliminary corporate update for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Company Exceeds Milestone of 79 Million RF Filters Shipped by Resonant’s Customers

Resonant Customers Shipped a Record 17.5 Million RF Filters in The Second Quarter of 2021 Capitalizing on WaveX Design Technology; Representing Year Over Year Growth of 450%

