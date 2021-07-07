USANA Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that second quarter results will be released after the close of market Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post its Management Commentary document on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section of the site. USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors the following morning, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.