RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series G Preference Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) announced today it has agreed to sell in an underwritten public offering 20,000,000 Depositary Shares, each of which represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 4.20% Series G Preference Shares, $1.00 par value and $25,000 liquidation preference per share (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share). The public offering price is $25 per Depositary Share for an aggregate public offering price of $500,000,000. RenaissanceRe currently expects to consummate the sale to the underwriters on July 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. RenaissanceRe anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.375% Series E Preference Shares and any additional net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. In the event a catastrophic or other significant event occurs prior to the redemption of the 5.375% Series E Preference Shares, RenaissanceRe may, depending on factors existing at such time, elect to apply such net proceeds to replenish its capital base in lieu of effectuating all of such redemption. RenaissanceRe intends to have the Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RNRPRG.”

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and UBS Securities LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.