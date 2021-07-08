Veritone Releases New Version of Its aiWARE Operating System for AI

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI) today announced new features and enhancements to Veritone’s aiWARE operating system (OS), the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence. Veritone aiWARE 3.0 offers AI, ML, and IT developers unmatched performance, scale, and cost, improved app support, and workflow development and integration enhancements to operationalize AI and ML and greatly accelerate their intelligent process automation initiatives. These continued improvements further establish aiWARE as a leader in enterprise-grade AI platforms enabling organizations to quickly deploy both custom and turnkey AI-powered solutions without needing significant machine learning expertise.

“As enterprises begin to use multiple AI models and systems to extract and understand growing data volumes, the need for enterprise AI platforms is increasing,” said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of market research firm Deep Analysis and co-author of Practical Artificial Intelligence: An Enterprise Playbook. “Veritone aiWARE has the potential to open up new possibilities to use AI in a coordinated manner across enterprises along with expanded applications for digital transformation.”

aiWARE 3.0 ENHANCEMENTS:

Installation, Administration, Performance, Scale

aiWARE 3.0 delivers more simplified and cost-effective installation and administration, reducing DevOps requirements. Whether customers deploy in the cloud or on-prem, improvements include:

Up to a 20% reduction in infrastructure and cost requirements.

Scalability has been further increased whether from a single CPU, laptop, or cloud-scale deployment.

Notable enhancements including reduced job input/output latency (near-real-time) and multi-threaded processing control for multiple tasks within a job while intelligently avoiding blocking tasks that clog the processing pipeline.

Improved job visibility and prioritization, organizations can more easily meet required SLAs.

Apps Support

aiWARE 3.0 brings management centralization to apps running on aiWARE.

Within the new aiWARE OS Notification Center, aiWARE 3.0 exposes OS and application-level events in a single location and format ensuring better visibility to task completion or changes, new data available, and/or messages received.

Within the new aiWARE OS Flow Center, users can quickly browse, manage and open Automate Studio flows and templates from the OS.

Automate Studio flows can now be called from any aiWARE application, extending applications with additional AI engines and system integrations and expanding potential aiWARE use cases across the enterprise.

Automate Studio enhancements