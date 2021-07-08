Harris Williams Advises Neighborly on its Pending Sale to KKR

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Neighborly, a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest Partners), on its pending sale to KKR. Neighborly is the premier residential service provider focused on providing all the services that consumers need to repair, maintain and enhance their property. The transaction is being led by John Neuner, Brent Spiller, Trey Shehan, and Christian Brumbaugh of the Harris Williams Consumer Group and Taylor Morris and Pete Morgan of the firm’s Business Services Group.

“This is the fourth time we have worked with the Neighborly team and it has been exciting to see the continued growth and evolution of the business into one of the largest global home services companies,” said John Neuner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The company thrived under Harvest Partners’ ownership, and we are excited to have found a new partner for Neighborly in KKR that shares management’s vision and passion to ‘Own The Home’ by providing all the services that a home owner needs.”

“Investors remain focused on the home services sector because of its strong fundamental demand drivers across economic environments, the increasing focus of today’s consumers on maintaining and enhancing their home, and the opportunity for larger platforms of scale to differentiate in a fragmented market,” said Brent Spiller, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We expect those fundamentals to continue to drive a very active and dynamic M&A market within the home services sector going forward.”

Neighborly is a leading home services franchisor of 28 brands and more than 4,800 franchises collectively serving more than 10 million customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada.

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established New York-based private equity firm that focuses on investments in middle market companies in the business services and industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth companies.