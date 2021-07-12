checkAd

Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 Million

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the Company's fiscal third quarter ("Q3") of 2021 (quarter ending June 30, 2021) …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the Company's fiscal third quarter ("Q3") of 2021 (quarter ending June 30, 2021) from its Pan open pit mine in White Pine County, Nevada. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights:

  • Q3 gold production of 11,756 ounces, an 8% increase over fiscal Q2 2021 as quarterly production trended back to historic levels
  • Gold sales of 11,741 ounces at an average realized price of $1,815 per ounce
  • Mined ore production in Q3 of 12,557 tons per day with a stripping ratio of 1.8:1.0 and grade of 0.46 grams per tonne ("g/t") or 0.013 ounces/ton ("opt")
  • First ore placed on the new leach pad in June 2021 and commenced irrigation early July, which is expected to further improve gold production in fiscal Q4
  • Gold Rock drill results announced during the quarter were headlined by 24.4 metres of 2.85 g/t gold and 40.3 metres of 0.70 g/t gold
  • During the quarter, we agreed to acquire the past-producing project, Illipah, adding further exploration ground in Nevada (refer to our June 14, 2021 news release for additional details)
  • Closing cash balance of $18.5 million at June 30, 2021, an increase in cash from March 31, 2021 despite continued capital investment in the expansion of the Pan heap leach pad to accommodate added mine life, and on-going drilling and Feasibility Study activities to advance Gold Rock
  • 82,028 man-hours worked in Q3 with no reportable environmental incidents at a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") of 3.7

Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO commented, "We are pleased that gold production has trended back to normal levels and we hope to see further improvement in fiscal Q4 as we begin to irrigate fresh ore directly above the liner on the new leach pad. With Pan performing well, we plan to invest in an aggressive exploration program over the next 12-18 months covering our 200 km2 Pan and Gold Rock land package, as well as our newly acquired Illipah project. Given the success of previous drill programs at both Pan and Gold Rock, we are confident that this expanded exploration program will demonstrate the longer-term potential of our Nevada assets."

Seite 1 von 3
Fiore Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 Million VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the Company's fiscal third quarter ("Q3") of 2021 (quarter ending June 30, 2021) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established ...
Auddia Inc. Announces Release of the Vodacast Hub
Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 ...
Critical Elements retient les services de l’ancien expert de Rockwood Lithium pour son étude de ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:24 UhrFiore Gold meldet gesteigerte Q3-2021 Produktion im Fiskalquartal mit 11.756 Goldunzen und Barmittel von 18,5 Millionen USD
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
11.07.21Börsen vor nächstem Sprung?: Wochenrückblick KW 27-2021 – Das schaut gut aus! Da geht noch was…!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
27.06.21Nicht immer einfach...: Wochenrückblick KW 25-2021 – Die Fed hat gesprochen!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
21.06.21Top-Produzent aus Nevada...: Fiore Gold liefert weiter ab! Das wird…..spitze!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
14.06.21Fiore Gold vereinbart Erwerb des Illipah-Projekts in Nevada
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.06.21Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada
Accesswire | Analysen
13.06.21Step by step...: Wochenrückblick KW 23-2021 – Es geht aufwärts, aber mit Angst!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige