Penn National Gaming Set to Open Hollywood Casino York on August 12th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that it expects to open Hollywood Casino York to the public on Thursday, August 12th, at Noon, pending final customary regulatory approvals. Located in the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, the Category 4 casino represents Penn National’s third facility in Pennsylvania, joining Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville and The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington. A fourth property, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, is scheduled to open later this year.

“The countdown to our grand opening begins today,” said Ruben Warren, Vice President and General Manager for Hollywood Casino York. “We’re very excited to soon welcome patrons to this beautiful new property, where they’ll be able to experience premier gaming, dining and entertainment.”

The roughly 80,000 square foot facility will feature approximately 500 slot machines and 24 table games, with capacity for up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games. Hollywood Casino York will also offer a Barstool Sportsbook and race book; Diner & Drinks, a casual restaurant and bar; and the Classic Grill grab-and-go eatery.

Prior to the grand opening, Penn National will host two invitation-only test days, with gaming proceeds going to charitable organizations in the area, including York County Veterans Outreach, York County Food Bank, Mr. Sandy’s Veterans Helping Hand and local VFWs and American Legion posts.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the work of these incredible organizations in York County,” said Warren. “Penn National is committed to being actively engaged in the community and partnering with worthwhile groups to assist those in need.”

Career opportunities are available at Hollywood Casino York. Interested applicants can visit the Hollywood Casino York Career center, located on the lower level of the York Galleria Mall, adjacent to the casino. Various positions are available in casino operations, food and beverage, security and surveillance, human resources, marketing and more, pending regulatory approval. Potential future team members can learn more or apply in person at the career center or online at https://www.pngaming.com/careers by typing “York” in the career listing search box.

