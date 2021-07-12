Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files Registration Statements on Form 10 For Three Additional Products

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager and manager of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ( OTCQX: GDLC ) (the Fund), today announced that the Registration Statement on Form 10 that it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on behalf of the Fund has become effective. The Fund is Grayscale’s first diversified digital currency investment fund to become an SEC reporting company with its shares registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act).*

Grayscale also announced today that it has publicly filed three additional Registration Statements on Form 10 with the SEC on behalf of Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust *, Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust *, and Grayscale Litecoin Trust *.The company already has two SEC reporting products: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust .

“Grayscale aims to provide the investment community with a higher level of disclosure and reporting on top of the already stringent obligations to which our products adhere,” said Craig Salm, Vice President of Legal at Grayscale Investments. “We hold our products to a higher standard because this is what investors want and what we believe they deserve. Events such as the Fund becoming our third SEC reporting company, and the additional Form 10 filings, signal that there is continued investor interest in gaining exposure to the growing digital currency ecosystem within existing regulatory frameworks, and that regulators continue to engage with market participants in the asset class.”

This is another milestone reinforcing Grayscale’s commitment to move its digital currency investment products forward through the product development pipeline described in an April 2021 blog post about Grayscale’s roadmap to launching digital currency ETFs.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund will now file its reports and financial statements as 10-Qs and 10-Ks with the SEC, along with current reports on Form 8-K, in addition to complying with all other obligations under the Exchange Act. Additionally, accredited investors who purchased shares in the Fund’s private placement will have an earlier liquidity opportunity, as the statutory holding period of private placement shares will be reduced from 12 months to 6 months under Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act).**