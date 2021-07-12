Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in ASHA’s Mid-Year Meeting Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, will be attending ASHA’s Mid-Year Meeting on July 26 – 27, 2021 and participating on a panel at the ASHA Executive Board …



