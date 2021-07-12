Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in ASHA’s Mid-Year Meeting
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, will be attending ASHA’s Mid-Year Meeting on July 26 – 27, 2021 and participating on a panel at the ASHA Executive Board Meeting on July 27, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort in Incline Village, Nevada.
About Sabra
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005008/en/
