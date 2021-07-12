checkAd

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in ASHA’s Mid-Year Meeting

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, will be attending ASHA’s Mid-Year Meeting on July 26 – 27, 2021 and participating on a panel at the ASHA Executive Board Meeting on July 27, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

