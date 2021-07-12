E*TRADE Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Hits 3-Year High

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors. Results suggest investor views on the market remain positive, while concerns shift:

Bullish sentiment rose . Bullish sentiment increased 4 percentage points since last quarter to 65%.

. Bullish sentiment increased 4 percentage points since last quarter to 65%. Investors are feeling less “Dazed and Confused” and more “Easy Rider.” Investors chose “Easy Rider” (24%) as the number one movie choice to describe their attitude toward the market—up 1 percentage point from last quarter. On the flip side, the number of investors who said they would pick “Dazed and Confused” dropped 4 percentage points from last quarter to 17%—the lowest level during the pandemic.

Investors chose “Easy Rider” (24%) as the number one movie choice to describe their attitude toward the market—up 1 percentage point from last quarter. On the flip side, the number of investors who said they would pick “Dazed and Confused” dropped 4 percentage points from last quarter to 17%—the lowest level during the pandemic. But inflation and job market concerns surge . Concerns about inflation skyrocketed this quarter to 35%, increasing 21 percentage points and locking in the top spot, followed by market volatility (27%) and pandemic-related concerns (23%). Further, worries about the job market jumped 12 percentage points, now at 15%.

. Concerns about inflation skyrocketed this quarter to 35%, increasing 21 percentage points and locking in the top spot, followed by market volatility (27%) and pandemic-related concerns (23%). Further, worries about the job market jumped 12 percentage points, now at 15%. And most think volatility will creep up. Almost two thirds of investors (64%) think market volatility will increase over the next quarter, up 2 percentage points from last quarter.

“Despite investor optimism continuing to grow, it’s apparent that investors have come to terms with the fact that market volatility could be on the horizon,” said Mike Loewengart, Managing Director of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. “And though the market has been knocking around record highs for quite some time, investors are wise to avoid complacency. While it remains to be seen if inflation is transitory, the Fed has changed its tune on the timeline for rate hikes, so now is a good time to assess your holdings and consider diversifying into areas of the market that can stand up to a rising rate environment.”

The survey explored investor views on sector opportunities for the third quarter of 2021:

IT. With the recent drop in interest rates, tech continues to see strength—and investors have responded in kind. The sector trumped health care this quarter, with nearly half of investors (45%) seeing opportunity ahead and interest ticking up 4 percentage points from last quarter.

With the recent drop in interest rates, tech continues to see strength—and investors have responded in kind. The sector trumped health care this quarter, with nearly half of investors (45%) seeing opportunity ahead and interest ticking up 4 percentage points from last quarter. Health care. As vaccinations continue to roll out and investors resume a more risk-on attitude, health care interest ticked down two percentage points to 41%, losing its top spot in the eyes of retail investors.

As vaccinations continue to roll out and investors resume a more risk-on attitude, health care interest ticked down two percentage points to 41%, losing its top spot in the eyes of retail investors. Energy. With oil prices on the rise and demand shooting up as economies reopen, over one in three investors (37%) are interested in the notoriously volatile sector.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from July 1 to July 9 of 2021 among an online US sample of 898 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

Referenced Data

When it comes to the current market, are you? Q3’18 Q4’18 Q1’19 Q2’19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1’21 Q2’21 Q3’21 Bullish 56% 61% 46% 58% 61% 50% 61% 38% 51% 52% 57% 61% 65% Bearish 44% 39% 54% 42% 39% 50% 39% 62% 49% 48% 43% 39% 35%

If you had to pick a movie title that best describes how you personally feel about the market this quarter, which would it be? Q2’20 Q3’20 Q4’20 Q1’21 Q2’21 Q3’21 Easy Rider 7% 13% 15% 18% 23% 24% Singin’ in the Rain 6% 12% 12% 18% 18% 20% Dazed and Confused 31% 33% 33% 21% 21% 17% Raging Bull 7% 11% 11% 19% 15% 16% Pulp Fiction 7% 10% 11% 10% 9% 9% Jackass 7% 8% 9% 5% 5% 6% Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 11% 6% 5% 5% 4% 5% Apocalypse Now 24% 8% 5% 5% 4% 4%

Which of the following risks are you most concerned about when it comes to your portfolio? (Top Two) Q2'21 Q3'21 Inflation 14% 35% Market volatility 26% 27% Coronavirus and other pandemic concerns 22% 23% Recession 25% 17% US trade tensions 25% 17% Current presidential administration 23% 16% Job market 3% 15% Gridlock in Washington 14% 14% Economic weakness abroad 21% 12% Fed monetary policy 15% 12% The yield curve 6% 7% None of these 2% 3% Other 1% 1%

Over the next quarter, do you think volatility will... Q2'21 Q3'21 Top 2 Box 62% 64% Greatly increase 19% 15% Somewhat increase 43% 49% Stay the same 30% 29% Somewhat increase 8% 7% Greatly decrease 0% 0%

What industries do you think offer the most potential this quarter? (Top Three) Q2'21 Q3'21 Information technology 41% 45% Health care 43% 41% Energy 34% 37% Real estate 27% 32% Financials 29% 29% Communication services 21% 22% Consumer staples 26% 21% Utilities 19% 20% Industrials 21% 19% Materials 19% 18% Consumer discretionary 20% 16%

