Jack in the Box Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 4th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) will report third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and the company will host a conference call to review the results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be webcast live over the Internet.

To access the live call through the Internet, log onto the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page at http://investors.jackinthebox.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call, in order to download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be available through the conference-call link on the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT on August 4, 2021.