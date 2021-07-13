Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI ), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today the details of its 2021 second quarter earnings call, its preliminary June 30, 2021 liquidity position, and the launch of a process to refinance its $450 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2023.

We will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in listen-only mode through the "Investors" section of our website. A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the call.

June 30, 2021 Preliminary Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, our total available liquidity was approximately $196 million, comprising approximately $37 million in unrestricted cash, approximately $114 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility, and an additional $45 million available to us through a delayed draw commitment from Crestview Partners. These amounts are preliminary and subject to change as we complete our closing procedures.

Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer, commented, “We ended the second quarter in a solid liquidity position that was stronger than our prior guidance of approximately $175 million. Pursuit continues to experience strong advance bookings for its Glacier Park and Alaska experiences, which are pacing ahead of 2019. Bookings for Pursuit’s Banff Jasper Collection remain behind 2019 levels but are improving as Canada continues to loosen restrictions with increased vaccinations. We are also seeing increased business activity at GES as most U.S. states have re-opened for live events.”