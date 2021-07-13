checkAd

Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today the details of its 2021 second quarter earnings call, its preliminary June 30, 2021 liquidity position, and the launch of a process to refinance its $450 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2023.

Earnings Conference Call Details

We will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

To join the live conference call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/8249/viad-corp- .... After registering, an email confirmation will be sent that includes dial-in information as well as unique codes for entry into the live call. Registration will be open throughout the call. However, we recommend that you register a day in advance to ensure access for the full call.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in listen-only mode through the "Investors" section of our website. A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the call.

June 30, 2021 Preliminary Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, our total available liquidity was approximately $196 million, comprising approximately $37 million in unrestricted cash, approximately $114 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility, and an additional $45 million available to us through a delayed draw commitment from Crestview Partners. These amounts are preliminary and subject to change as we complete our closing procedures.

Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer, commented, “We ended the second quarter in a solid liquidity position that was stronger than our prior guidance of approximately $175 million. Pursuit continues to experience strong advance bookings for its Glacier Park and Alaska experiences, which are pacing ahead of 2019. Bookings for Pursuit’s Banff Jasper Collection remain behind 2019 levels but are improving as Canada continues to loosen restrictions with increased vaccinations. We are also seeing increased business activity at GES as most U.S. states have re-opened for live events.”

Seite 1 von 4
Viad Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today the details of its 2021 second quarter earnings call, its preliminary June 30, 2021 liquidity position, and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Emerson to Sell Daniel Measurement and Control Business to Turnspire Capital Partners
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste