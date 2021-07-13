checkAd

Consolidated Communications Delivering New Fiber Internet to 30,000 Vermont Residents

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider, is delivering symmetrical, gigabit, fiber internet to more than 30,000 residents and businesses in Barre, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Fair Haven, Rutland, West Rutland, Pittsfield, Montpelier and Proctor, Vt., by end of September.

The new fiber-to-the-premises internet network, already available to 13,000 addresses in Brattleboro, Montpelier, and Bellows Falls, delivers reliable, high-speed connectivity with competitively priced plans for a wide range of needs. Symmetrical 1-gig service is available for $70 per month, including equipment and installation costs, and all residential plans include a one-year price lock with no contract required.

Fiber networks provide dependable connections supporting video conferencing for remote workers and learners; allowing the creation and uploading of high-bandwidth content; enabling easy use of smart-home devices, and streaming and gaming without interruption. In addition, with an always on, dedicated fiber connection, Consolidated customers can utilize their full bandwidth and no throttling, even during peak hours, with no data caps.

“High-speed internet is crucial for daily life, and a key benefit for towns like Bellows Falls,” said Scott Pickup, Bellows Falls Town Manager. “Attracting and retaining residents is much easier when we can offer all the amenities of a bigger city along with the immense quality of life benefits of a tight-knit community.”

“Thousands of residents and businesses in Vermont can now get some of the fastest internet speeds in the country,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business services at Consolidated Communications. “Reliable fiber network connectivity drives economic development and creates new opportunities for businesses and residents. All in all, fiber internet improves the quality of life for people in cities large and small, rural and urban.”

Residents can visit consolidated.com/FiberLife or call 1-888-598-1785 to learn more about Consolidated’s new fiber internet and register or pre-register for service. Business owners can visit consolidated.com/fiberbiz to learn more about fiber at work.

The company is making significant progress on its five-year plan to bring symmetrical multi-gig fiber internet to 70% of its service area by 2025. In 2021, Consolidated’s fiber will reach 50,000 Vermonters and more than 200,000 Vermonters will have access to Consolidated fiber by 2025.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

