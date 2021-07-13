checkAd

Nexstar Media Names Jeff Miller Vice President and General Manager of Its Media Operations in Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the appointment of Jeff Miller as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas (DMA #85). Mr. Miller will be responsible for overseeing Nexstar’s KVEO-TV (NBC/CBS), valleycentral.com, and the Company’s operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., providing services to KGBT-TV (TBD). Mr. Miller will begin his new duties immediately and report to Julie Pruett, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.

Mr. Miller brings nearly 30 years of broadcast leadership experience to his new position with Nexstar, serving most recently as the Vice President and General Manager of KPTM-TV (FOX) and KXVO-TV (CW) in Omaha, Nebraska (DMA #72), since 2010. Under his leadership, both stations expanded local programming significantly, launching new afternoon and evening newscasts, live broadcasts of Thursday night high school football games, and two new lifestyle shows, “Omaha Life” and “Breakfast with Becka.” He and his team also generated substantial gains in digital revenue by establishing several unique marketing initiatives that grew page views and unique visitors to the stations’ websites and mobile apps. Mr. Miller was also responsible for spearheading the development of a variety of important community partnerships within greater Omaha, including the United Way, Red Cross, and Teammates, a mentoring program for Omaha youth, started by legendary Nebraska University football coach, Tom Osborne.

Prior to joining KPTM-TV/KXVO-TV, Mr. Miller served as Vice President and General Manager of KMEG-TV and KPTH-TV in Sioux City, Iowa, and before that he held a series of broadcast sales and marketing roles of increasing importance in such markets as Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and Jackson, Mississippi.

“Jeff’s proven leadership experience, his innovative approach to developing new local content for viewers and digital users, and his results-driven approach, make him the ideal candidate to lead our broadcasting and digital operations in Brownsville/Harlingen and oversee our relationship in the market with Mission Broadcasting,” said Ms. Pruett. “Importantly, Jeff has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding and natural talent for developing effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners. His record of high performance over 30 years will serve him well; we look forward to celebrating the successes to come under Jeff’s leadership of KVEO-TV, valleycentral.com, and Mission Broadcasting, Inc’s KGBT-TV.”

