checkAd

U.S. Bank, Enterprise Community Partners announce innovative racial equity bond

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

U.S. Bank and Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) today announced the issuance of an innovative bond designed for targeted and measurable racial equity results. Issued by Enterprise Community Loan Fund, Enterprise’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), the $30 million bond will help provide loans to Black, Indigenous and people of color housing developers under Enterprise’s Equitable Path Forward initiative.

This is the first CDFI-issued racial equity bond. The designation of this social bond as a racial equity bond provides for targeted investments in underserved communities of color. CDFIs have rigorous standards about eligibility and reporting when it comes to how funds are used, and this bond will require additional project-level vendor requirements and thorough impact reporting data for investors. The introduction of this new social bond framework into the capital markets for mission-driven institutions like CDFIs offers companies the opportunity to directly invest in projects that support racial equity in underinvested communities of color.

“It is time to take decisive action to ensure the businesses that create affordable homes are more representative of the people who live in them,” said Lori Chatman, president of Enterprise Community Loan Fund. “Through Equitable Path Forward, our partnership with U.S. Bank will enable Enterprise to support talented developers across the country who have the skills and experience to create positive change in their communities.”

To achieve its impact goals, Enterprise will use the bond proceeds to finance loan capital to people of color-led community-based nonprofit organizations and mission-aligned for-profit developers. These loans are primarily for multi-family housing and community facilities. The loans themselves will vary in both type and stage of project development, including acquisition, construction, mini-perm, permanent and predevelopment.

U.S. Bank served as structuring agent, advisor and sustainability coordinator on the design of this unique framework. The company, which announced its long-term U.S. Bank Access Commitment earlier this year, is purchasing the initial $10 million of this $30 million bond. This structure provides more flexibility for Enterprise’s strategy to match its future Equitable Path Forward funding needs.

“We see tremendous opportunity for positive social impact with racial equity bonds, especially with this type of innovative framework. This structure allows an investor to see, down to project-level details, how their investment is advancing racial equity,” said Marcus Martin, managing director and head of ESG, Fixed Income and Capital Markets at U.S. Bank. “We expect this transaction will inspire other organizations – including corporations, municipalities, not-for-profits and more CDFIs – to issue similar bonds that address critical social challenges and deliver the most robust results for all stakeholders involved.”

Seite 1 von 2
US Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bank, Enterprise Community Partners announce innovative racial equity bond U.S. Bank and Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) today announced the issuance of an innovative bond designed for targeted and measurable racial equity results. Issued by Enterprise Community Loan Fund, Enterprise’s Community Development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21U.S. Bank Names Tendayi Kapfidze as Head of Economic Analysis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21U.S. Bank Acquires PFM’s Asset Management Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21U.S. Bancorp Receives Stress Capital Buffer Requirement of 2.5 Percent; Recommends Dividend Increase of 9.5 Percent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21U.S. Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten