ALSO accelerates expansion of cloud platform business

The signs are pointing to consistent growth: in addition to expanding Solutions, the cloud-based Service business is also being focused on exploiting the current opportunities. ALSO has been systematically investing in digital platforms for years - now the company sees its course confirmed by the boom that cloud business, especially the as-a-service offering, but also cybersecurity products and AI-supported applications are currently experiencing.



Jan Bogdanovich, Senior Vice President Consumptional Business of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "The hybrid world of the Next Normal offers us the opportunity to greatly expand the number of unique users of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. At the same time, we can significantly increase the monetisation depth of each individual workplace through our ecosystem, additional areas of competence such as Cybersecurity or AI and the possibility to market devices as-a-service directly via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. This is a real competitive advantage that we will consistently exploit together with our channel partners."



Cloud-centric thinking and customer-focused work are crucial for quantitative growth. Strengthened by additional new employees, customer support for the digital transformation of end customers will be intensified. Development teams will enable easy migration of client systems and make distribution and onboarding processes even simpler. In order to further optimise monetisation, cooperation with existing vendors will be intensified; at the same time, additional vendors and ISVs will be acquired for the ALSO Cloud Marketplace.



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 24 countries in Europe and in a total of 90 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 110 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.





About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

1218942 15.07.2021