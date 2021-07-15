checkAd

DGAP-News Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 13:30  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bybit / Key word(s): Expansion
Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading

15.07.2021 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 July 2021 - Bybit, hitherto the world's largest derivatives-only cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its expansion into the crypto spot trading market.

Bybit Makes Audacious Stride Into Spotlight

Bybit's new spot trading platform opens to all on July 15 at 6AM UTC, and comes with zero maker fees. Upon launch, BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, XRPUSDT and EOSUSDT will be supported. More trading pairs will follow shortly.

A spot trade allows traders to buy and sell the crypto asset "on the spot" and at the current market rate once an order is filled. In the spot market, ownerships of crypto assets are transferred directly between buyers and sellers. Crypto spot is not only a foundational starting point for new market entrants, but a complementary vector for derivatives traders engaging in hedging strategies.

Bringing World Class Liquidity and Reliability to Spot Trading

Bybit has proven itself to be the most reliable, stable and usable exchange of the bull run. Unique among major exchanges, Bybit experienced no overload nor downtime throughout.

Liquidity is arguably the be-all and end-all attribute for asset exchanges. Bybit's derivatives trading platform has the world's best liquidity and tightest spread. Traders are ensured the best quote and best execution in the market even during extreme volatility.

Bybit's retail focused products and customer support focused services will help lower the entry threshold to crypto trading to a whole host of new customers around the world, allowing them to seamlessly enjoy the immediate delivery of crypto trades.

"It has been Bybit's utmost privilege to have enjoyed the ardent support of our community and partners as we continue to grow and improve," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are excited to bring with us to spot trading the world class liquidity and reliability derivatives clients have come to associate with Bybit."

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multi-lingual community support. The company provides innovative online trading services and cloud mining products, as well as API support, to retail and professional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, follow Bybit's social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.

#Bybit


15.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1219319  15.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219319&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading DGAP-News: Bybit / Key word(s): Expansion Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading 15.07.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading SINGAPORE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. senkt die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Geschäftsentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr trotz niedrigerem Ergebnis im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG erwirbt Immobilienportfolio mit 1.356 Einheiten - MagForce-Beteiligung Teil des ...
DGAP-News: HomeToGo GmbH und Lakestar SPAC I SE schließen sich zu einem börsennotierten Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-DD: Adler Modemärkte AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 vor und erhöht Ausblick für ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...