Good Times Restaurants Reports Third Quarter Same Store Sales

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that year-over-year same store sales for its Good Times brand increased 2.9% for its third fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2021. Year-over-year same store sales at its Bad Daddy’s brand increased 61.4% during the quarter compared to its fiscal 2020 third quarter, driven by reductions in COVID-19-related restrictions and the rollover of prior-year impacts of the pandemic. Compared to 2019, sales during the third quarter of 2021 increased by 14.3% at Good Times and by 0.7% at Bad Daddy’s restaurants, among restaurants that were open for the full third quarter in both years. Same store sales and average weekly sales at Bad Daddy’s and Good Times for each month of the quarter are as follows: