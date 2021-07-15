Materialise NV to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results on the same day, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: