SKECHERS USA, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 22nd

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), the comfort technology company and a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 22, 2021. A conference call will be held the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating on the call will be David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning July 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET, through August 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13721146.