Huron Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

James H. Roth, chief executive officer, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed on Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

Wertpapier


