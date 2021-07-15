Combined General Meeting of 15 July 2021 and finalisation of the reorganisation of Tikehau Capital

The quorum was 92.89% and all resolutions proposed by the Manager relative to the simplification of the Group’s organisation, as announced on 20 May 2021 1 , were adopted with an approval rate close to 100%.

The Combined General Meeting of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcast live on the Company’s website where a replay will also be available.

In particular, the General Meeting approved the following resolutions:

Significant reduction in the preferred dividend and appointment of a new General Partner;

Merger of Tikehau Capital General Partner into Tikehau Capital;

Partial contribution of assets granted by Tikehau Capital Advisors to Tikehau Capital, allowing the transfer of the Group’s central corporate functions to Tikehau Capital;

Capital increase of Tikehau Capital in consideration of the merger and the contribution;

Appointment of two new Managers and adoption, in accordance with the say-on-pay approach, of a new remuneration policy applicable to the Managers with a significantly reduced quantum compared to the previous policy.

All conditions precedent having been satisfied, the operational reorganisation announced by Tikehau Capital in its press release dated 20 May 2021 is effective as of today. Following the completion of the reorganisation, the number of shares and voting rights of Tikehau Capital now stands at 175,318,3442.

The reorganisation, retroactive to 1 January 2021, results in a materially improved financial profile for Tikehau Capital and allows for a revised dividend policy to increase value for shareholders.

Important information

The detailed voting results of the General Meeting held today will be published on the Company’s website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders > GM > Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021).

The documents relating to the merger and contribution operations announced by the Company in its press release dated 20 May 2021 (and, in particular, the exemption document waiving the obligation to publish a prospectus prepared in connection with the merger and contribution operations) may be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website (www.tikehaucapital.com, section Shareholders > GM > Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021).