checkAd

Combined General Meeting of 15 July 2021 and finalisation of the reorganisation of Tikehau Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 18:16  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcast live on the Company’s website where a replay will also be available.

The quorum was 92.89% and all resolutions proposed by the Manager relative to the simplification of the Group’s organisation, as announced on 20 May 20211, were adopted with an approval rate close to 100%.

In particular, the General Meeting approved the following resolutions:

  • Significant reduction in the preferred dividend and appointment of a new General Partner;
  • Merger of Tikehau Capital General Partner into Tikehau Capital;
  • Partial contribution of assets granted by Tikehau Capital Advisors to Tikehau Capital, allowing the transfer of the Group’s central corporate functions to Tikehau Capital;
  • Capital increase of Tikehau Capital in consideration of the merger and the contribution;
  • Appointment of two new Managers and adoption, in accordance with the say-on-pay approach, of a new remuneration policy applicable to the Managers with a significantly reduced quantum compared to the previous policy.

All conditions precedent having been satisfied, the operational reorganisation announced by Tikehau Capital in its press release dated 20 May 2021 is effective as of today. Following the completion of the reorganisation, the number of shares and voting rights of Tikehau Capital now stands at 175,318,3442.

The reorganisation, retroactive to 1 January 2021, results in a materially improved financial profile for Tikehau Capital and allows for a revised dividend policy to increase value for shareholders.

Important information

The detailed voting results of the General Meeting held today will be published on the Company’s website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders > GM > Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021).

The documents relating to the merger and contribution operations announced by the Company in its press release dated 20 May 2021 (and, in particular, the exemption document waiving the obligation to publish a prospectus prepared in connection with the merger and contribution operations) may be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website (www.tikehaucapital.com, section Shareholders > GM > Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021).

Seite 1 von 2
Tikehau Capital SCA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Combined General Meeting of 15 July 2021 and finalisation of the reorganisation of Tikehau Capital Regulatory News: The Combined General Meeting of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcast live on the Company’s website where a replay will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Tikehau Capital Strengthens Partnership With Augmentum Fintech
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Tikehau Capital: Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders of 15 July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten