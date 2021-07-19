Sensient Technologies Acquires Assets of Flavor Solutions, Inc.

“The acquisition of this business will allow Sensient to expand its flavor portfolio and add key technologies to strengthen its technical solution capabilities,” said Paul Manning, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. “I am excited to welcome the Flavor Solutions team to Sensient and to support the strong customer relationships that the team has built.”

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) announced that it acquired the assets of Flavor Solutions, Inc. on July 15, 2021. The business provides flavors and flavor technologies to the food, beverage, and nutraceutical markets.

The acquisition of this business grows Sensient’s flavor portfolio through the expansion of its traditional flavor offering as well as the addition of savory reaction flavors, natural shelf-life extender technologies, and additional sweetness enhancing and salt reduction taste-modulation technology platforms.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

ABOUT FLAVOR SOLUTIONS, INC.

Flavor Solutions, Inc. is a custom product and flavor development company that combines the art and science of flavor technology with other food science technologies to provide its customers with innovative, applied technology delivery systems for products. Flavor Solutions, Inc. serves some of the world’s most prominent producers of prepared foods and beverages, and leaders in the culinary, food service, beverage and nutraceutical industries.

www.flavorsolutionsinc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005123/en/