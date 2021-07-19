checkAd

Eyenovia to Participate in a Presbyopia Panel Discussion at Eyecelerator 2021

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that Eyenovia will be featured at the Company Showcase on July 22 at the Eyecelerator@ASCRS and will participate in a panel discussion, entitled, “Presbyopia: Everybody gets it... but can it be fixed?”

The company recently successfully completed its Phase 3 VISION-1 study of MicroLine, its proprietary pilocarpine formulation delivered via its touchless, microdose Optejet dispenser, for on demand improvement in near vision in patients with presbyopia.

In addition, management delivered two business and clinical update presentations; replay links to both can be found below.

Details of the Eyecelerator panel are below:

Panel:

Presbyopia: Everybody gets it…but can it be fixed?

Location:

Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, Las Vegas
Oceanside Ballroom CD, Level 2

Date:

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Time:

2:15pm PT (5:15pm ET)

Business and Clinical Update Presentations:

Eyenovia’s management team recently hosted two comprehensive business and clinical update presentations:

A replay of the “Lunch with LifeSci Featuring Eyenovia” event, which took place on July 13, can be found here.

A replay of the Ladenburg Thalmann presentation, which took place on July 14, can be found here.

About Eyecelerator

Eyecelerator is a partnership between the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) and the American Academy of Ophthalmology to connect entrepreneurs, investors, businesses and ophthalmologists to accelerate ophthalmic innovation and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://eyecelerator.com.

About ASCRS

ASCRS is an international educational society with ophthalmic surgeons at every career stage. Its mission is to empower anterior segment surgeons to improve the vision, outcomes and quality of life for their patients through innovative approaches to education, advocacy and philanthropy. For more information, visit ascrs.org.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. The company’s lead product candidate, Mydcombi (tropicamide/phenylephrine fixed combination) for use in diagnostic eye exams, has an FDA PDUFA date of October 28, 2021. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

