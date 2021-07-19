checkAd

State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 16:30  |  33   |   |   

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it is entering a partnership with the State of Delaware to implement a full-service, turn-key COVID-19 testing program to support the reopening of K-12 schools in the fall through its new service provider, Quidel Services, LLC.

Under Quidel’s full-service program, Quidel will be responsible for staffing test locations, coordinating sample collection, running the tests, and reporting results to the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) and the participating schools and school districts to provide asymptomatic COVID-19 screening. Students and faculty that opt-in to the COVID-19 screening program will be tested with Quidel’s rapid antigen tests.

DPH and Delaware’s Department of Education will launch the initiative at five pilot schools for summer school enrollees. Quidel can expand the program to all of the State’s K-12 schools when classrooms fully reopen for the fall semester. Under the optional program, parental permission is required for participating students.

“There is no greater need or responsibility than the safe reopening of our K-12 classrooms to all Delaware children – especially our youngest learners and disadvantaged children who need in-person instruction the most,” said Delaware Governor John Carney. “Regular COVID-19 testing is an important part of our comprehensive mitigation strategy to get all students back to in-person learning while reassuring parents that we are committed to keeping their children safe while at school.”

“From the start of the pandemic to today’s partnership with the State of Delaware, our dual purpose has been to create diagnostic technologies for the protection of human life, and to make them widely available so families can return to the joys of living and learning with greater peace of mind,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “Working with the State of Delaware, Quidel is taking a truly market-leading step on that journey by introducing a complete testing-as-a-service model with a goal of detecting COVID-19 infections early and protect children, their classmates, teachers and families from potential spread. Every day that we shut coronavirus down will be a day that we keep classrooms open.”

Seite 1 von 3
Quidel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it is entering a partnership with the State of Delaware to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Quidel to Hold Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on August 5th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21New Website Created by Quidel Corporation Provides Consumers With Information and Easy-to-Understand Answers Regarding Lyme Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Public Service Campaign From Quidel Corporation Directed Toward Heightening Awareness Among Summer Camps of the Dangers of Lyme Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21With Lyme Disease on the Rise Nationwide, Quidel Corporation Urges Early Testing With Its Rapid Point-of-Care Test
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten