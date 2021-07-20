checkAd

Link Global Technologies Joins Crypto Climate Accord

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 09:03  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK; FRA:LGT; OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce it has signed the Crypto Climate Accord.

The Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) is a private sector-led initiative to decarbonize the crypto and blockchain sector. The CCA brings together organizations that inform, develop, test, and implement new solutions that accelerate crypto's transition to renewable energy. The Accord provides an open space to address challenges, gather requirements, showcase solutions, share learnings, and promote best industry practices.

By becoming a CCA Signatory, LINK is making an important public commitment in addition to supporting the development of digital solutions that #MakeCryptoGreen. As a CCA Signatory, LINK has committed to achieve net-zero emissions from the electricity consumption associated with all of its respective crypto-related operations by 2030 and to report progress toward this net-zero emissions target using best industry practices.

CEO and Board Member Stephen Jenkins comments, "Now, more than ever it is important for companies involved in the crypto space to step up and commit to lowering emissions as part of our future power generation. The CCA is completely aligned with the core values of Link and our goals for a sustainable future. We are proud to be part of this forward-thinking initiative."

Company update

Link Global announces that on July 19th, 2021 the Board of Directors approved the granting of an aggregate option of 450,000 shares at an exercise of $.60, $.70 and $.80 at 150,000 share increments, for consultation in the services of marketing to the Corporation for a term of one year.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

To learn more about Link's activities, visit us athttps://linkglobal.io/

On behalf of Link Global Technologies Inc.

Stephen Jenkins
Chief Executive Officer & Director

For more information, visit http://linkglobal.io/ or contact:

Steve Jenkins
stephen@linkglobal.io

