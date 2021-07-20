Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Completes Investment in Alliance Technical Group

Headquartered in Decatur, AL, Alliance is the leading provider of regulatory-driven air quality testing and monitoring solutions to customers throughout North America. Alliance has grown into one of the largest platforms in the industry through strong organic growth and strategic M&A, completing 13 acquisitions since 2015.

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, have acquired a controlling interest in Alliance Technical Group (“Alliance” or the “Company”), from Align Capital Partners. MSCP is partnering with the current management team led by CEO Chris LeMay, who will continue to lead the business.

Eric Kanter, Managing Director and Head of Industrials at MSCP, said: “We are delighted to partner with Chris and the Alliance team as they continue to build the leading air quality testing and monitoring platform in North America. Alliance’s consistent above market organic growth coupled with a customer-focused culture are a testament to what the management team has built over the past 20 years and has facilitated its widely-viewed reputation as the acquirer of choice in a highly fragmented industry. We look forward to working together as we seek to advance Alliance’s leadership position and continue expanding the company through organic growth and M&A.” Mr. Kanter will serve as the Chairman of the Board of Alliance.

MSCP’s investment in Alliance is consistent with the team’s focus on target subsectors where MSCP has deep institutional knowledge and domain expertise. Alliance, which follows MSCP’s most recent Industrials investment in AWT Label & Packaging, is MSCP’s third investment in 2021 following the acquisitions of Nivel Parts and Sila Heating & Air Conditioning. The management team and the broader employee base of Alliance will retain a meaningful ownership position in the Company.

Chris LeMay, CEO of Alliance, stated, “We are extremely excited to partner with MSCP as we enter our next chapter of growth. With MSCP’s support and expertise, we plan to expand our current capabilities and geographic footprint while continuing to provide the highest quality offering to our customers. MSCP’s commitment to operational excellence in addition to their track record of completing add-on acquisitions will be invaluable as we continue scaling Alliance in the coming years.”