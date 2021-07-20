INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or “the Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that at an annual general and special meeting of its shareholders held today (the “Meeting”), the shareholders overwhelmingly approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (“DPM”).



Pursuant to the Arrangement, DPM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of INV Metals (“INV Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), other than INV Shares owned by DPM. Each INV Metals shareholder (other than DPM) will receive 0.0910 of a DPM common share for each INV Share held.