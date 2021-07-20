INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or “the Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that at an annual general and special meeting of its shareholders held
today (the “Meeting”), the shareholders overwhelmingly approved the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (“DPM”).
Pursuant to the Arrangement, DPM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of INV Metals (“INV Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), other than INV Shares owned by DPM. Each INV Metals shareholder (other than DPM) will receive 0.0910 of a DPM common share for each INV Share held.
INV Metals intends to seek a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to approve the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on July 22, 2021. Subject to obtaining all required approvals and satisfying all required conditions, the Arrangement, which was amended by the parties prior to the Meeting to include an amalgamation of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries as the first step, is expected to close on or about July 26, 2021.
Detailed voting results regarding approval of the special resolution in connection with the Arrangement and other matters considered at the Meeting are set out below:
Arrangement Resolution
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Approval of Arrangement by shareholders
|120,878,899
|99.99%
|13,800
|0.01%
|Approval of Arrangement by majority of the minority
|79,398,523
|99.98%
|13,800
|0.02%
Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Parviz Farsangi
|120,890,391
|99.99%
|2,308
|0.01%
|Eric Klein
|120,848,479
|99.96%
|44,220
|0.04%
|Candace MacGibbon
|120,860,187
|99.97%
|32,512
|0.03%
|Terrance MacGibbon
|120,793,779
|99.92%
|98,920
|0.08%
|Robert Pollock
|120,890,391
|99.99%
|2,308
|0.01%
|David Rae
|120,877,890
|99.99%
|14,809
|0.01%
|Robin Weisman
|120,859,178
|99.97%
|33,521
|0.03%
Additional Resolutions
