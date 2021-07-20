PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.69, ROAA of 1.46% and ROTCE of 17.32% For 2Q2021

checkAd

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.69 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income per diluted common share of $0.83 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately 104 percent. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and ORE expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and FHLB restructuring charges for the three months ended June 30, 2020, net income per diluted common share was $1.68 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.89 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a year-over-year increase of nearly 89 percent.

Net income per diluted common share was $3.30 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.20 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 175 percent. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and other real estate (ORE) expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and FHLB restructuring charges for the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income per diluted common share was $3.29 in 2021, compared to $1.28 in 2020, a year-over-year increase of 157 percent.

“Second quarter was another outstanding quarter for our firm," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "We continued to exploit opportunities to hire leading revenue producers from many of the larger institutions in our markets as we added 36 revenue producers during the quarter. This brings our total revenue producers onboarded in the last two and a half years to 216 associates. Within that, we now have 15 revenue producers located in Atlanta, and our recent announcements in Huntsville and Birmingham include seven revenue producers. Across our entire franchise, approximately 25 percent of our revenue producers have been with our firm for less than two and a half years, all while maintaining an overall associate retention rate of 93 percent, which we expect to result in significant incremental revenue growth as these new associates introduce their clients to our award-winning service.

"The impact of our previous hiring successes appear evident in our second quarter’s performance for key metrics. While total loans declined 0.8 percent on a linked quarter basis, after excluding the $848.5 million reduction of PPP loans, our remaining loans grew 12.6 percent on a linked-quarter annualized basis. Linked-quarter annualized core deposit growth was 14.2 percent. Year-over-year growth in wealth management fees was 35.4 percent. And linked-quarter annualized growth in revenue per share was 19.2 percent. Not only are we optimistic about the impact our hiring to date will have on key growth metrics going forward, we also expect to continue attracting many of the best bankers in our markets in order to further propel our growth going forward."

BALANCE SHEET GROWTH:

  • Loans at June 30, 2021 were $22.9 billion, an increase of approximately $377.6 million from June 30, 2020, reflecting year-over-year growth of 1.7 percent. Loans at June 30, 2021 decreased approximately $188.8 million from March 31, 2021.
    • Loans at June 30, 2021 include approximately $1.4 billion of loans issued pursuant to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA’s) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) compared to $2.2 billion at both June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021. The average yield on these loans was 5.47 percent for the second quarter of 2021, inclusive of $21.3 million of loan fee accretion recognized during the quarter. At June 30, 2021, $47.7 million in SBA PPP loan fees remained, which should be accreted into net interest income over the next year as these loans are repaid and/or are forgiven under the PPP.
      • PPP loans decreased by $848.5 million between March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
      • Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $659.7 million during the same period, or 12.6 percent on an annualized basis.
    • Average loans were $23.2 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, up $331.7 million from the three months ended March 31, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 5.8 percent.
      • Excluding the impact of $1.9 billion of average PPP loans outstanding during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $2.1 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2021, average loans were $21.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, up $467.2 million from $20.8 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 9.0 percent.
    • At June 30, 2021, the remaining discount associated with fair value accounting adjustments on acquired loans was $20.6 million, compared to $24.0 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $28.2 billion, an increase of $2.7 billion from June 30, 2020, reflecting year-over-year growth of 10.6 percent. Deposits at June 30, 2021 decreased $75.3 million from March 31, 2021, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized rate of decline of 1.1 percent.
    • Average deposits were $28.0 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $27.6 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 5.7 percent.
    • Core deposits were $25.9 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $21.4 billion at June 30, 2020 and $25.0 billion at March 31, 2021. The linked-quarter annualized growth rate of core deposits in the second quarter of 2021 was 14.2 percent.

“During the second quarter, PPP loans decreased $848.5 million as our relationship managers have been on offense with borrowers to encourage them to accelerate their forgiveness applications with the SBA,” Turner said. “It is our hope that as many borrowers as possible will seek forgiveness for their PPP loans prior to year end.”

REVENUES:

  • Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $331.4 million, an increase of $15.8 million from the $315.6 million recognized in the first quarter of 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 20.1 percent. Revenues were up $57.8 million from the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year growth rate of 21.1 percent.
    • Revenue per fully diluted common share was at an all-time record of $4.37 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.17 for the first quarter of 2021 and $3.63 for the second quarter of 2020, a 20.4 percent year-over-year growth rate.
  • Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $233.2 million, compared to $222.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $200.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year growth rate of 16.2 percent. Net interest margin was 3.08 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.02 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 2.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020.
    • Impacting the firm’s net interest margin in the first and second quarters of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 were both the PPP loans and the firm’s decision to maintain additional on-balance sheet liquidity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm estimates its second quarter 2021 net interest margin was negatively impacted by approximately 17 basis points as a result of PPP loans and additional liquidity, compared to approximately 27 basis points for the first quarter of 2021 and 32 basis points for the second quarter 2020.
    • Included in net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.3 million of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $3.8 million of discount accretion recognized in the first quarter of 2021 and $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The firm's net interest margin was positively impacted by approximately 5 basis points, 4 basis points and 8 basis points, respectively, because of fair value adjustment discount accretion in each of the first and second quarters of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020. There remains $13.6 million of purchase accounting discount accretion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $98.2 million, compared to $92.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 23.7 percent. Compared to $73.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income grew 34.6 percent year-over-year.
    • Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $16.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $16.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 9.0 percent. Compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, wealth management revenues were up 35.4 percent.
    • Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $32.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, up from $29.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $17.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
    • Net gains on mortgage loans sold were $6.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, down from $13.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net gains on mortgage loans sold were down 65.8 percent from
    • $19.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This dramatic year-over-year decline is reflective of market conditions during the periods.
    • Other noninterest income was $33.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $17.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 124.8 percent and year-over-year growth of 95.9 percent. Contributing to this growth were $7.0 million in gains on other equity investments during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to gains of $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and losses of $278,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, income from SBA loan sales increased by $2.0 million over the first quarter of 2021.

“Our net interest margin improved to 3.08 percent in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.02 percent for the first quarter of 2021,” Carpenter said. “Several factors contributed to this quarterly increase including increased PPP revenues, core loan growth, continued reduction in deposit pricing and an overall decrease in cash liquidity. Overall loan yields held steady at 4.11 percent in the second quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loan yields, which had an average yield of 5.12 percent, loan yields decreased by 9 basis points in the second quarter of 2021, which offset a 6 basis points decrease in deposit rates. Maintaining our loan yields will continue to be a focus item for us going into the last half of 2021. Fortunately, we believe further reductions in deposit rates are likely as well.

“Additionally, second quarter was another strong fee quarter for our firm. BHG is performing at exceptional levels and, we believe, creating substantial franchise value. Mortgage did experience a linked-quarter decline of $7.0 million this quarter as rates began to fluctuate and the absolute volume of originations retreated in comparison to the impressive amount of business produced over the last several quarters. Additionally, our equity investments in other businesses had several big wins in the second quarter of 2021 with these investments contributing $3.6 million in incremental second quarter revenues.”

PROFITABILITY:

  • Return on average assets was 1.46 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.42 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.77 percent for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 return on average tangible assets amounted to 1.55 percent, compared to 1.50 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.81 percent for the second quarter of 2020.
    • Excluding the adjustments described above for both the three months ended June 30 and March 31, 2021 and the three months ended June 30, 2020, return on average assets was 1.46 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.42 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.82 percent for the second quarter of 2020. Likewise, excluding those same adjustments, the firm’s return on average tangible assets was 1.54 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.50 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.87 percent for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average equity for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 10.19 percent, compared to 9.96 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 5.58 percent for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding preferred stockholders' equity for each of the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 10.65 percent, compared to 10.41 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 5.66 percent for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 return on average tangible common equity amounted to 17.32 percent, compared to 17.16 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 9.77 percent for the second quarter of 2020.
    • Excluding the adjustments described above for both the three months ended June 30 and March 31, 2021 and the three months ended June 30, 2020, return on average tangible common equity amounted to 17.22 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 17.16 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 10.45 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

“Again, we are pleased with our second quarter profitability metrics,” said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle’s chief financial officer. “During the second quarter, we were able to execute on various tactics that we believe should positively impact our profitability in the future. We deployed a modest amount of our liquidity into investment securities and redeemed approximately $950 million of wholesale funding during the quarter. We also anticipate redeeming $130 million in bank-level subordinated indebtedness in late July 2021, using our on-balance sheet liquidity which will also result in reduced funding costs going forward.

“As has been previously disclosed, tangible book value per share accretion is an additional component of our equity incentive compensation plans for the firm’s leadership. Obviously, our reasoning for making this change is to focus our associates on delivering even stronger tangible book value per share growth in the future, which we believe should translate to increased shareholder returns. Accordingly, we are pleased to report that our book value per share has grown from $61.80 at the end of 2020 to $64.19 at June 30, 2021, an annualized growth rate of 7.7 percent thus far this year and a five-year cumulative annual growth rate of 15.0 percent and our tangible book value per share has grown from $37.25 at the end of 2020 to $39.77 at June 30, 2021, an annualized growth rate of 13.5 percent thus far this year and a five-year cumulative annual growth rate of 15.1 percent.”

MAINTAINING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET:

  • Net charge-offs were $10.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were 0.17 percent, compared to 0.20 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 0.10 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets were 0.27 percent of total loans and ORE at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.36 percent at March 31, 2021 and 0.38 percent at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $62.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $82.8 million at March 31, 2021 and $84.7 million at June 30, 2020.
  • The classified asset ratio at June 30, 2021 was 6.8 percent, compared to 7.3 percent at March 31, 2021 and 11.2 percent at June 30, 2020. Classified assets were $233.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $244.9 million at March 31, 2021 and $338.4 million at June 30, 2020.
  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.20 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.22 percent at March 31, 2021 and 1.27 percent at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.27 percent at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.35 percent at March 31, 2021 and 1.41 percent at June 30, 2020.
    • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 was 515.5 percent, compared to 389.4 percent at March 31, 2021 and 456.1 percent at June 30, 2020.
    • Provision for credit losses was $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $68.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

“Our credit performance throughout COVID-19 has been remarkable,” Carpenter said. “Our relationship managers and credit officers have worked tirelessly over the last year to protect our firm from avoidable losses and to assist our borrowers in navigating through an extremely difficult time. Our relationship-based business model has also given us opportunities to work with borrowers, particularly those that were most impacted by COVID-19. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2021 were slightly less than net charge-offs for the first quarter. Our allowance for credit losses decreased to 1.20 percent at June 30, 2021, which was 0.02 percent less than the same ratio at March 31, 2021. As the economy continues to recover from COVID-19, we believe the reduction in this ratio will continue for the next several quarters.”

OPERATING LEVERAGE AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The firm's efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 50.1 percent, compared to 49.0 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 48.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of noninterest expenses to average assets was 1.90 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.81 percent in the first quarter of 2021 and 1.61 percent in the second quarter of 2020.
    • Excluding the adjustments described above for both the three months ended June 30 and March 31, 2021 and the three months ended June 30, 2020, the efficiency ratio was 50.4 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 49.0 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 46.0 percent for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding ORE expense for 2021 and 2020 and FHLB restructuring charges for 2020, the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets was 1.91 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.81 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.54 percent for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $166.1 million, compared to $154.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $131.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 26.2 percent. Excluding ORE expense for 2021 and 2020, and FHLB restructuring charges for 2020, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased 32.5 percent over the second quarter of 2020 and 7.8 percent over the first quarter of 2021.
    • Salaries and employee benefits were $110.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $102.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $73.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 50.0 percent.
      • Incentive costs related to the firm’s annual cash incentive plan amounted to approximately $25.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $18.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $573,000 in the second quarter of 2020.
      • Incentive costs related to the Company’s equity compensation plans amounted to approximately $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.
    • Noninterest expense categories, other than salaries and employee benefits, were $55.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $52.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $57.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 4.2 percent.
  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 18.9 percent, compared to 18.4 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 15.2 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

“Expenses increased by $11.4 million over the first quarter of 2021,” Carpenter said. “The increase was related to our incentive accruals. Given our performance in the first two quarters of 2021 and our outlook for the remainder of 2021, we increased our accrual to the maximum payout for our annual cash plan and increased our equity incentive accruals slightly. Our current estimates are that total expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 should be flat to down from the amounts reported in the second quarter of 2021, inclusive of our increased investments in Atlanta, Huntsville and Birmingham, which we believe will also contribute to the ongoing positive operating leverage resulting from our ability to onboard such a large number of market-leading revenue producers.”

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDENDS

On July 20, 2021, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share to be paid on Aug. 27, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 6, 2021. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of approximately $3.8 million, or $16.88 per share (or $0.422 per depositary share), on Pinnacle Financial's 6.75 percent Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on Sept. 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 17, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to both preferred and common shareholders will be subject to the approval of Pinnacle's Board of Directors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other licensed professionals.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 14 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers of Pinnacle Bank and its subsidiaries or BHG resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses and, in the case of BHG, substitutions; (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb its spread, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on Pinnacle Financial's and its customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) the speed with which the COVID-19 vaccines can be widely distributed, decisions of governmental agencies to pause the use of one or more vaccines, those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants and public acceptance of the vaccines; (iv) the failure of announced or anticipated stimulus programs to be timely approved, or approved at all, or the failure of such programs to provide sufficient relief when approved, and the resulting impact on the economy and our customers and their businesses; (v) the inability of Pinnacle Financial, or entities in which it has significant investments, like BHG, to maintain the long-term historical growth rate of its, or such entities', loan portfolio; (vi) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vii) effectiveness of Pinnacle Financial's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (viii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Pinnacle Financial’s results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (ix) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Pinnacle Financial's markets throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia, particularly in commercial and residential real estate markets; (x) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Pinnacle Financial is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (xi) the results of regulatory examinations; (xii) Pinnacle Financial's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xiii) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xiv) BHG's ability to profitably grow its business and successfully execute on its business plans; (xv) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xvi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Pinnacle Bank is seeking to lower rates it pays on deposits; (xvii) any matter that would cause Pinnacle Financial to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xviii) the ineffectiveness of Pinnacle Bank's hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or hedge failure of the underlying hedges; (xix) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Pinnacle Bank), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xx) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xxi) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives, particularly if Pinnacle Bank's level of applicable commercial real estate loans were to exceed percentage levels of total capital in guidelines recommended by its regulators; (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by Pinnacle Financial's board of directors; (xxiii) the vulnerability of Pinnacle Bank's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Pinnacle Bank contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight (including by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau), including oversight of companies in which Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank have significant investments, like BHG, and the development of additional banking products for Pinnacle Bank's corporate and consumer clients; (xxv) the risks associated with Pinnacle Financial and Pinnacle Bank being a minority investor in BHG, including the risk that the owners of a majority of the equity interests in BHG decide to sell the company or all or a portion of their ownership interests in BHG (triggering a similar sale by Pinnacle Financial and Pinnacle Bank) if not prohibited from doing so by Pinnacle Financial or Pinnacle Bank; (xxvi) the possibility of increased personal or corporate tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxvii) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers, like BHG, including regulatory or legislative developments; (xxviii) the availability of and access to capital; (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Pinnacle Bank's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxx) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Pinnacle Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Pinnacle Financial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Matters

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, earnings per diluted common share, efficiency ratio and the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets, excluding in certain instances the impact of expenses related to other real estate owned, gains or losses on sale of investment securities, FHLB restructuring charges, hedge termination charges and other matters for the accounting periods presented. This release also includes non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of loans originated under the PPP. This release may also contain certain other non-GAAP capital ratios and performance measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with Pinnacle Financial's acquisitions of BNC, Avenue Bank, Magna Bank, CapitalMark Bank & Trust, Mid-America Bancshares, Inc., Cavalry Bancorp, Inc. and other acquisitions which collectively are less material to the non-GAAP measure as well as the impact of Pinnacle Financial's Series B Preferred Stock. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Pinnacle Financial believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and the other items excluded each vary extensively from company to company, Pinnacle Financial believes that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare Pinnacle Financial's results to the results of other companies. Pinnacle Financial's management utilizes this non-GAAP financial information to compare Pinnacle Financial's operating performance for 2021 versus certain periods in 2020 and to internally prepared projections.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks

$

159,863

 

 

$

203,296

 

 

$

213,551

 

 

Restricted cash

155,275

 

 

223,788

 

 

254,593

 

 

Interest-bearing due from banks

2,576,237

 

 

3,522,224

 

 

2,221,519

 

 

Federal funds sold and other

 

 

12,141

 

 

3,798

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

2,891,375

 

 

3,961,449

 

 

2,693,461

 

 

Securities purchased with agreement to resell

500,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

4,331,070

 

 

3,586,681

 

 

3,310,278

 

 

Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $1.0 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.1 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $198, $191 and $188 at June 30, 2021, Dec. 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)

995,838

 

 

1,028,359

 

 

1,048,035

 

 

Consumer loans held-for-sale

56,968

 

 

87,821

 

 

69,443

 

 

Commercial loans held-for-sale

25,843

 

 

31,200

 

 

16,201

 

 

Loans

22,897,935

 

 

22,424,501

 

 

22,520,300

 

 

Less allowance for credit losses

(273,747

)

 

(285,050

)

 

(285,372

)

 

Loans, net

22,624,188

 

 

22,139,451

 

 

22,234,928

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

287,992

 

 

290,001

 

 

281,739

 

 

Equity method investment

320,167

 

 

308,556

 

 

302,879

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

99,664

 

 

104,078

 

 

112,675

 

 

Goodwill

1,819,811

 

 

1,819,811

 

 

1,819,811

 

 

Core deposits and other intangible assets

37,963

 

 

42,336

 

 

47,131

 

 

Other real estate owned

9,602

 

 

12,360

 

 

22,080

 

 

Other assets

1,411,828

 

 

1,520,757

 

 

1,383,451

 

 

Total assets

$

35,412,309

 

 

$

34,932,860

 

 

$

33,342,112

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

8,926,200

 

 

$

7,392,325

 

 

$

6,892,864

 

 

Interest-bearing

5,581,651

 

 

5,689,095

 

 

4,815,012

 

 

Savings and money market accounts

11,079,165

 

 

11,099,523

 

 

9,338,719

 

 

Time

2,630,587

 

 

3,524,632

 

 

4,475,234

 

 

Total deposits

28,217,603

 

 

27,705,575

 

 

25,521,829

 

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

177,661

 

 

128,164

 

 

194,553

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

888,304

 

 

1,087,927

 

 

1,787,551

 

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

671,994

 

 

670,575

 

 

717,043

 

 

Accrued interest payable

15,776

 

 

24,934

 

 

34,916

 

 

Other liabilities

339,740

 

 

411,074

 

 

390,573

 

 

Total liabilities

30,311,078

 

 

30,028,249

 

 

28,646,465

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, Dec. 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

217,126

 

 

217,126

 

 

217,632

 

 

Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.1 million, 75.9 million and 75.8 million shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, Dec. 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

76,088

 

 

75,850

 

 

75,836

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

3,032,338

 

 

3,028,063

 

 

3,019,286

 

 

Retained earnings

1,629,580

 

 

1,407,723

 

 

1,218,367

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes

146,099

 

 

175,849

 

 

164,526

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

5,101,231

 

 

4,904,611

 

 

4,695,647

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

35,412,309

 

 

$

34,932,860

 

 

$

33,342,112

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED

(dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

 

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2020

June 30,
2021

June 30,
2020

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

$

232,788

 

 

$

227,372

 

 

$

226,281

 

 

$

460,160

 

 

$

462,701

 

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

8,359

 

 

7,728

 

 

9,589

 

 

16,087

 

 

19,857

 

Tax-exempt

16,546

 

 

15,498

 

 

14,596

 

 

32,044

 

 

28,420

 

Federal funds sold and other

1,543

 

 

1,319

 

 

1,272

 

 

2,862

 

 

3,829

 

Total interest income

259,236

 

 

251,917

 

 

251,738

 

 

511,153

 

 

514,807

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

13,861

 

 

17,468

 

 

33,727

 

 

31,329

 

 

84,425

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

56

 

 

72

 

 

94

 

 

128

 

 

209

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

12,094

 

 

11,507

 

 

17,260

 

 

23,601

 

 

35,964

 

Total interest expense

26,011

 

 

29,047

 

 

51,081

 

 

55,058

 

 

120,598

 

Net interest income

233,225

 

 

222,870

 

 

200,657

 

 

456,095

 

 

394,209

 

Provision for credit losses

2,834

 

 

7,235

 

 

68,332

 

 

10,069

 

 

168,221

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

230,391

 

 

215,635

 

 

132,325

 

 

446,026

 

 

225,988

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

8,906

 

 

8,307

 

 

6,910

 

 

17,213

 

 

15,942

 

Investment services

8,997

 

 

8,191

 

 

5,971

 

 

17,188

 

 

15,210

 

Insurance sales commissions

2,406

 

 

3,225

 

 

2,231

 

 

5,631

 

 

5,471

 

Gains on mortgage loans sold, net

6,700

 

 

13,666

 

 

19,619

 

 

20,366

 

 

28,202

 

Investment gains (losses) on sales, net

366

 

 

 

 

(128

)

 

366

 

 

335

 

Trust fees

5,062

 

 

4,687

 

 

3,958

 

 

9,749

 

 

8,128

 

Income from equity method investment

32,071

 

 

28,950

 

 

17,208

 

 

61,021

 

 

32,800

 

Other noninterest income

33,699

 

 

25,683

 

 

17,185

 

 

59,382

 

 

37,243

 

Total noninterest income

98,207

 

 

92,709

 

 

72,954

 

 

190,916

 

 

143,331

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

110,824

 

 

102,728

 

 

73,887

 

 

213,552

 

 

154,367

 

Equipment and occupancy

23,321

 

 

23,220

 

 

22,026

 

 

46,541

 

 

43,004

 

Other real estate, net

(657

)

 

(13

)

 

2,888

 

 

(670

)

 

5,303

 

Marketing and other business development

2,652

 

 

2,349

 

 

2,142

 

 

5,001

 

 

5,393

 

Postage and supplies

2,115

 

 

1,806

 

 

2,070

 

 

3,921

 

 

4,060

 

Amortization of intangibles

2,167

 

 

2,206

 

 

2,479

 

 

4,373

 

 

4,999

 

Other noninterest expense

25,718

 

 

22,400

 

 

26,113

 

 

48,118

 

 

51,828

 

Total noninterest expense

166,140

 

 

154,696

 

 

131,605

 

 

320,836

 

 

268,954

 

Income before income taxes

162,458

 

 

153,648

 

 

73,674

 

 

316,106

 

 

100,365

 

Income tax expense

30,668

 

 

28,220

 

 

11,230

 

 

58,888

 

 

9,565

 

Net income

131,790

 

 

125,428

 

 

62,444

 

 

257,218

 

 

90,800

 

Preferred stock dividends

(3,798

)

 

(3,798

)

 

 

 

(7,596

)

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

127,992

 

 

$

121,630

 

 

$

62,444

 

 

$

249,622

 

 

$

90,800

 

Per share information:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.61

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

3.31

 

 

$

1.20

 

Diluted net income per common share

$

1.69

 

 

$

1.61

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

3.30

 

 

$

1.20

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

75,481,198

 

 

75,372,883

 

 

75,210,869

 

 

75,427,340

 

 

75,507,136

 

Diluted

75,809,974

 

 

75,657,149

 

 

75,323,259

 

 

75,735,763

 

 

75,645,768

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

June

March

December

September

June

March

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Balance sheet data, at quarter end:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial loans

$

6,771,254

 

6,355,119

 

6,239,588

 

6,144,949

 

6,293,709

 

6,752,317

 

Commercial real estate - owner occupied loans

2,817,689

 

2,869,785

 

2,802,227

 

2,748,075

 

2,708,306

 

2,650,170

 

Commercial real estate - investment loans

4,644,551

 

4,782,712

 

4,565,040

 

4,648,457

 

4,822,537

 

4,520,234

 

Commercial real estate - multifamily and other loans

724,253

 

790,469

 

638,344

 

571,995

 

561,481

 

550,338

 

Consumer real estate - mortgage loans

3,335,537

 

3,086,916

 

3,099,172

 

3,041,019

 

3,042,604

 

3,106,465

 

Construction and land development loans

2,791,611

 

2,568,969

 

2,901,746

 

2,728,439

 

2,574,494

 

2,520,937

 

Consumer and other loans

440,124

 

411,322

 

379,515

 

343,461

 

294,545

 

296,392

 

Paycheck protection program loans

1,372,916

 

2,221,409

 

1,798,869

 

2,251,014

 

2,222,624

 

 

Total loans

22,897,935

 

23,086,701

 

22,424,501

 

22,477,409

 

22,520,300

 

20,396,853

 

Allowance for credit losses

(273,747

)

(280,881

)

(285,050

)

(288,645

)

(285,372

)

(222,465

)

Securities

5,326,908

 

4,691,364

 

4,615,040

 

4,503,072

 

4,358,313

 

4,089,821

 

Total assets

35,412,309

 

35,299,705

 

34,932,860

 

33,824,931

 

33,342,112

 

29,264,180

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,926,200

 

8,103,943

 

7,392,325

 

7,050,670

 

6,892,864

 

4,963,415

 

Total deposits

28,217,603

 

28,292,940

 

27,705,575

 

26,543,956

 

25,521,829

 

21,333,171

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

177,661

 

172,117

 

128,164

 

127,059

 

194,553

 

186,548

 

FHLB advances

888,304

 

888,115

 

1,087,927

 

1,287,738

 

1,787,551

 

2,317,520

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

671,994

 

671,002

 

670,575

 

670,273

 

717,043

 

669,658

 

Total stockholders' equity

5,101,231

 

4,959,524

 

4,904,611

 

4,787,308

 

4,695,647

 

4,385,128

 

Balance sheet data, quarterly averages:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

$

23,179,803

 

22,848,086

 

22,524,683

 

22,493,192

 

22,257,168

 

20,009,288

 

Securities

5,036,786

 

4,666,269

 

4,567,872

 

4,420,280

 

4,194,811

 

3,814,543

 

Federal funds sold and other

3,143,078

 

3,356,199

 

3,621,623

 

3,279,248

 

2,618,832

 

807,796

 

Total earning assets

31,359,667

 

30,870,554

 

30,714,178

 

30,192,720

 

29,070,811

 

24,631,627

 

Total assets

35,053,772

 

34,659,132

 

34,436,765

 

33,838,716

 

32,785,391

 

28,237,642

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,500,465

 

7,620,665

 

7,322,393

 

6,989,439

 

6,432,010

 

4,759,729

 

Total deposits

28,013,659

 

27,620,784

 

27,193,256

 

26,352,823

 

24,807,032

 

20,679,455

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

173,268

 

143,586

 

121,331

 

147,211

 

191,084

 

141,192

 

FHLB advances

888,184

 

934,662

 

1,250,848

 

1,515,879

 

2,213,769

 

2,029,888

 

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

674,162

 

673,662

 

673,419

 

715,138

 

706,657

 

673,415

 

Total stockholders' equity

5,039,608

 

4,953,656

 

4,852,373

 

4,765,864

 

4,499,438

 

4,417,155

 

Statement of operations data, for the three months ended:

Interest income

$

259,236

 

251,917

 

257,047

 

249,188

 

251,738

 

263,069

 

Interest expense

26,011

 

29,047

 

36,062

 

42,594

 

51,081

 

69,517

 

Net interest income

233,225

 

222,870

 

220,985

 

206,594

 

200,657

 

193,552

 

Provision for credit losses

2,834

 

7,235

 

7,180

 

16,333

 

68,332

 

99,889

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

230,391

 

215,635

 

213,805

 

190,261

 

132,325

 

93,663

 

Noninterest income

98,207

 

92,709

 

83,444

 

91,065

 

72,954

 

70,377

 

Noninterest expense

166,140

 

154,696

 

163,305

 

144,277

 

131,605

 

137,349

 

Income before taxes

162,458

 

153,648

 

133,944

 

137,049

 

73,674

 

26,691

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

30,668

 

28,220

 

23,068

 

26,404

 

11,230

 

(1,665

)

Net income

131,790

 

125,428

 

110,876

 

110,645

 

62,444

 

28,356

 

Preferred stock dividends

(3,798

)

(3,798

)

(3,798

)

(3,798

)

 

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

127,992

 

121,630

 

107,078

 

106,847

 

62,444

 

28,356

 

Profitability and other ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on avg. assets (1)

1.46

%

1.42

%

1.24

%

1.26

%

0.77

%

0.40

%

Return on avg. equity (1)

10.19

%

9.96

%

8.78

%

8.92

%

5.58

%

2.58

%

Return on avg. common equity (1)

10.65

%

10.41

%

9.19

%

9.35

%

5.66

%

2.58

%

Return on avg. tangible common equity (1)

17.32

%

17.16

%

15.37

%

15.85

%

9.77

%

4.48

%

Common stock dividend payout ratio (16)

11.73

%

13.69

%

15.84

%

16.49

%

16.41

%

14.61

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.08

%

3.02

%

2.97

%

2.82

%

2.87

%

3.28

%

Noninterest income to total revenue (3)

29.63

%

29.38

%

27.41

%

30.59

%

26.66

%

26.67

%

Noninterest income to avg. assets (1)

1.12

%

1.08

%

0.96

%

1.07

%

0.89

%

1.00

%

Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1)

1.90

%

1.81

%

1.89

%

1.70

%

1.61

%

1.96

%

Efficiency ratio (4)

50.13

%

49.02

%

53.64

%

48.47

%

48.10

%

52.04

%

Avg. loans to avg. deposits

82.74

%

82.72

%

82.83

%

85.35

%

89.72

%

96.76

%

Securities to total assets

15.04

%

13.29

%

13.21

%

13.31

%

13.07

%

13.98

%

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

 

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Average
Balances

Interest

Rates/
Yields

 

Average
Balances

Interest

Rates/
Yields

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1) (2)

$

23,179,803

 

$

232,788

 

4.11

%

 

$

22,257,168

 

$

226,281

 

4.16

%

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

2,581,063

 

8,359

 

1.30

%

 

2,157,081

 

9,589

 

1.79

%

Tax-exempt (2)

2,455,723

 

16,546

 

3.25

%

 

2,037,730

 

14,596

 

3.44

%

Federal funds sold and other

3,143,078

 

1,543

 

0.20

%

 

2,618,832

 

1,272

 

0.20

%

Total interest-earning assets

31,359,667

 

$

259,236

 

3.42

%

 

29,070,811

 

$

251,738

 

3.58

%

Nonearning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

1,859,170

 

 

 

 

1,868,231

 

 

 

Other nonearning assets

1,834,935

 

 

 

 

1,846,349

 

 

 

Total assets

$

35,053,772

 

 

 

 

$

32,785,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking

5,453,520

 

2,407

 

0.18

%

 

4,639,729

 

4,256

 

0.37

%

Savings and money market

11,288,119

 

5,658

 

0.20

%

 

9,181,266

 

8,904

 

0.39

%

Time

2,771,555

 

5,796

 

0.84

%

 

4,554,027

 

20,567

 

1.82

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

19,513,194

 

13,861

 

0.28

%

 

18,375,022

 

33,727

 

0.74

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

173,268

 

56

 

0.13

%

 

191,084

 

94

 

0.20

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

888,184

 

4,501

 

2.03

%

 

2,213,769

 

9,502

 

1.73

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

674,162

 

7,593

 

4.52

%

 

706,657

 

7,758

 

4.42

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

21,248,808

 

26,011

 

0.49

%

 

21,486,532

 

51,081

 

0.96

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,500,465

 

 

 

 

6,432,010

 

 

 

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

29,749,273

 

$

26,011

 

0.35

%

 

27,918,542

 

$

51,081

 

0.74

%

Other liabilities

264,891

 

 

 

 

367,411

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

5,039,608

 

 

 

 

4,499,438

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

35,053,772

 

 

 

 

$

32,785,391

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

233,225

 

 

 

 

$

200,657

 

 

Net interest spread (3)

 

 

2.93

%

 

 

 

2.62

%

Net interest margin (4)

 

 

3.08

%

 

 

 

2.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.

(2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $7.9 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.

(3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended June 30, 2021 would have been 3.07% compared to a net interest spread of 2.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

(4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Six months ended

 

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Average
Balances

Interest

Rates/
Yields

 

Average
Balances

Interest

Rates/
Yields

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1) (2)

$

23,014,861

 

$

460,160

 

4.11

%

 

$

21,133,228

 

$

462,701

 

4.48

%

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

2,427,050

 

16,087

 

1.34

%

 

2,040,855

 

19,857

 

1.96

%

Tax-exempt (2)

2,425,501

 

32,044

 

3.20

%

 

1,963,822

 

28,420

 

3.47

%

Federal funds sold and other

3,249,050

 

2,862

 

0.18

%

 

1,713,314

 

3,829

 

0.45

%

Total interest-earning assets

31,116,462

 

$

511,153

 

3.41

%

 

26,851,219

 

$

514,807

 

3.96

%

Nonearning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

1,860,272

 

 

 

 

1,869,147

 

 

 

Other nonearning assets

1,880,809

 

 

 

 

1,791,150

 

 

 

Total assets

$

34,857,543

 

 

 

 

$

30,511,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking

5,459,919

 

5,007

 

0.18

%

 

4,192,505

 

12,723

 

0.61

%

Savings and money market

11,304,640

 

12,371

 

0.22

%

 

8,639,407

 

29,339

 

0.68

%

Time

2,990,753

 

13,951

 

0.94

%

 

4,315,462

 

42,363

 

1.97

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

19,755,312

 

31,329

 

0.32

%

 

17,147,374

 

84,425

 

0.99

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

158,509

 

128

 

0.16

%

 

166,138

 

209

 

0.25

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

911,295

 

8,995

 

1.99

%

 

2,121,828

 

19,909

 

1.89

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

673,913

 

14,606

 

4.37

%

 

690,036

 

16,055

 

4.68

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

21,499,029

 

55,058

 

0.52

%

 

20,125,376

 

120,598

 

1.21

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,062,995

 

 

 

 

5,595,869

 

 

 

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

29,562,024

 

$

55,058

 

0.38

%

 

25,721,245

 

$

120,598

 

0.94

%

Other liabilities

298,649

 

 

 

 

331,975

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

4,996,870

 

 

 

 

4,458,296

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

34,857,543

 

 

 

 

$

30,511,516

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

456,095

 

 

 

 

$

394,209

 

 

Net interest spread (3)

 

 

2.89

%

 

 

 

2.76

%

Net interest margin (4)

 

 

3.05

%

 

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts.

(2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $15.2 million of taxable equivalent income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented.

(3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the six months ended June 30, 2021 would have been 3.04% compared to a net interest spread of 3.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

(4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

June

March

December

September

June

March

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Asset quality information and ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

53,105

 

72,135

 

73,836

 

71,390

 

62,562

 

70,970

 

ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs)

9,602

 

10,651

 

12,360

 

19,445

 

22,105

 

27,182

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

62,707

 

82,786

 

86,196

 

90,835

 

84,667

 

98,152

 

Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest

$

1,810

 

2,833

 

2,362

 

1,313

 

1,982

 

1,990

 

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (5)

$

2,428

 

2,460

 

2,494

 

2,588

 

3,274

 

3,869

 

Accruing purchase credit deteriorated loans

$

12,400

 

13,904

 

14,091

 

14,346

 

14,616

 

13,984

 

Net loan charge-offs

$

9,968

 

11,397

 

10,775

 

13,057

 

5,384

 

10,155

 

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

515.5

%

389.4

%

386.1

%

404.3

%

456.1

%

313.5

%

As a percentage of total loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past due accruing loans over 30 days

0.07

%

0.09

%

0.19

%

0.11

%

0.09

%

0.17

%

Potential problem loans (6)

0.74

%

0.70

%

0.77

%

0.96

%

1.12

%

1.22

%

Allowance for credit losses (20)

1.20

%

1.22

%

1.27

%

1.28

%

1.27

%

1.09

%

Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs

0.27

%

0.36

%

0.38

%

0.40

%

0.38

%

0.48

%

Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (8)

6.8

%

7.3

%

8.1

%

9.9

%

11.2

%

12.0

%

Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (7)

0.17

%

0.20

%

0.19

%

0.23

%

0.10

%

0.20

%

Wtd. avg. commercial loan internal risk ratings (6)

46.1

45.2

45.1

45.2

45.1

45.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rates and yields:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

4.11

%

4.11

%

4.20

%

4.04

%

4.16

%

4.84

%

Securities

2.25

%

2.29

%

2.27

%

2.38

%

2.59

%

2.82

%

Total earning assets

3.42

%

3.41

%

3.44

%

3.38

%

3.58

%

4.41

%

Total deposits, including non-interest bearing

0.20

%

0.26

%

0.33

%

0.43

%

0.55

%

0.99

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

0.13

%

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.21

%

0.20

%

0.33

%

FHLB advances

2.03

%

1.95

%

2.00

%

1.82

%

1.73

%

2.06

%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

4.52

%

4.22

%

4.13

%

3.99

%

4.42

%

4.96

%

Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities

0.35

%

0.40

%

0.49

%

0.59

%

0.74

%

1.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital and other ratios (8):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pinnacle Financial ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity to total assets

14.4

%

14.0

%

14.0

%

14.2

%

14.1

%

15.0

%

Common equity Tier one

10.5

%

10.3

%

10.0

%

9.9

%

9.6

%

9.4

%

Tier one risk-based

11.3

%

11.2

%

10.9

%

10.7

%

10.4

%

9.4

%

Total risk-based

14.5

%

14.5

%

14.3

%

14.2

%

14.0

%

12.8

%

Leverage

9.2

%

8.9

%

8.6

%

8.5

%

8.4

%

8.8

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.0

%

8.6

%

8.5

%

8.5

%

8.3

%

9.2

%

Pinnacle Bank ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity Tier one

11.9

%

11.8

%

11.4

%

11.3

%

11.0

%

11.0

%

Tier one risk-based

11.9

%

11.8

%

11.4

%

11.3

%

11.0

%

11.0

%

Total risk-based

13.1

%

13.0

%

12.7

%

12.6

%

12.4

%

12.2

%

Leverage

9.6

%

9.4

%

9.1

%

8.9

%

8.9

%

10.3

%

Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (19)

80.1

%

76.0

%

89.0

%

86.7

%

83.6

%

84.2

%

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (19)

248.8

%

256.0

%

264.0

%

268.8

%

275.0

%

264.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

June

March

December

September

June

March

 

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share – basic

$

1.70

 

1.61

 

1.42

 

1.42

 

0.83

 

0.37

 

Earnings per common share - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

1.69

 

1.61

 

1.58

 

1.45

 

0.89

 

0.39

 

Earnings per common share – diluted

$

1.69

 

1.61

 

1.42

 

1.42

 

0.83

 

0.37

 

Earnings per common share - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

1.68

 

1.61

 

1.58

 

1.45

 

0.89

 

0.39

 

Common dividends per share

$

0.18

 

0.18

 

0.16

 

0.16

 

0.16

 

0.16

 

Book value per common share at quarter end (9)

$

64.19

 

62.33

 

61.80

 

60.26

 

59.05

 

57.85

 

Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9)

$

39.77

 

37.88

 

37.25

 

35.68

 

34.43

 

33.20

 

Revenue per diluted common share

$

4.37

 

4.17

 

4.03

 

3.95

 

3.63

 

3.47

 

Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments

$

4.37

 

4.17

 

4.03

 

3.94

 

3.63

 

3.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investor information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter

$

88.29

 

88.66

 

64.40

 

35.59

 

41.99

 

37.54

 

High closing sales price of common stock during quarter

$

92.94

 

93.58

 

65.51

 

44.47

 

48.98

 

64.03

 

Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter

$

84.25

 

63.48

 

35.97

 

33.28

 

33.24

 

31.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter

$

29.13

 

27.62

 

27.69

 

26.49

 

25.98

 

 

High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter

$

29.13

 

27.83

 

27.94

 

26.82

 

26.05

 

 

Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter

$

27.38

 

26.83

 

26.45

 

25.51

 

25.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage loan sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross loans sold

$

394,299

 

546,963

 

479,867

 

511,969

 

550,704

 

286,703

 

Gross fees (10)

$

15,552

 

18,793

 

23,729

 

23,557

 

16,381

 

9,490

 

Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated

 

3.94

%

3.44

%

4.94

%

4.60

%

2.97

%

3.31

%

Net gain on residential mortgage loans sold

$

6,700

 

13,666

 

12,387

 

19,453

 

19,619

 

8,583

 

Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (15)

$

366

 

 

 

651

 

(128)

 

463

 

Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (11)

$

6,344,416

 

5,974,884

 

5,509,560

 

4,866,726

 

4,499,856

 

4,000,643

 

Trust account managed assets, at quarter end

$

3,640,932

 

3,443,373

 

3,295,198

 

2,978,035

 

2,908,131

 

2,714,582

 

Core deposits (12)

$

25,857,639

 

24,971,177

 

23,510,883

 

22,003,989

 

21,391,794

 

18,604,262

 

Core deposits to total funding (12)

 

86.3

%

83.1

%

79.5

%

76.9

%

75.8

%

75.9

%

Risk-weighted assets

$

26,819,277

 

26,105,158

 

25,791,896

 

25,189,944

 

24,937,535

 

24,600,490

 

Number of offices

 

116

 

115

 

114

 

114

 

113

 

111

 

Total core deposits per office

$

222,911

 

217,141

 

206,236

 

193,017

 

189,308

 

167,606

 

Total assets per full-time equivalent employee

$

13,087

 

13,468

 

13,262

 

13,027

 

12,936

 

11,422

 

Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee

$

491.3

 

488.3

 

459.8

 

456.1

 

426.9

 

414.3

 

Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee

$

246.3

 

239.4

 

246.6

 

221.1

 

205.4

 

215.6

 

Number of employees (full-time equivalent)

 

2,706.0

 

2,621.0

 

2,634.0

 

2,596.5

 

2,577.5

 

2,562.0

 

Associate retention rate (13)

 

93.3

%

94.4

%

94.8

%

94.4

%

94.5

%

93.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June

March

June

 

June

June

2021

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

233,225

 

222,870

 

200,657

 

 

456,095

 

394,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

98,207

 

92,709

 

72,954

 

 

190,916

 

143,331

 

Total revenues

331,432

 

315,579

 

273,611

 

 

647,011

 

537,540

 

Less: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

(366

)

 

128

 

 

(366

)

(335

)

Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above

$

331,066

 

315,579

 

273,739

 

 

646,645

 

537,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

$

166,140

 

154,696

 

131,605

 

 

320,836

 

268,954

 

Less: ORE expense

(657

)

(13

)

2,888

 

 

(670

)

5,303

 

FHLB restructuring charges

 

 

2,870

 

 

 

2,870

 

Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above

$

166,797

 

154,709

 

125,847

 

 

321,506

 

260,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax income

$

162,458

 

153,648

 

73,674

 

 

316,106

 

100,365

 

Provision for credit losses

2,834

 

7,235

 

68,332

 

 

10,069

 

168,221

 

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

165,292

 

160,883

 

142,006

 

 

326,175

 

268,586

 

Adjustments noted above

(1,023

)

(13

)

5,886

 

 

(1,036

)

7,838

 

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(14)

$

164,269

 

160,870

 

147,892

 

 

325,139

 

276,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

$

98,207

 

92,709

 

72,954

 

 

190,916

 

143,331

 

Less: Adjustments as noted above

(366

)

 

128

 

 

(366

)

(335

)

Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above

$

97,841

 

92,709

 

73,082

 

 

190,550

 

142,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio (4)

50.13

%

49.02

%

48.10

%

 

49.59

%

50.03

%

Adjustments as noted above

0.25

%

%

(2.13

)%

 

0.13

%

(1.49

)%

Efficiency ratio (excluding adjustments noted above) (4)

50.38

%

49.02

%

45.97

%

 

49.72

%

48.54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

$

35,053,772

 

34,659,132

 

32,785,391

 

 

34,857,543

 

30,511,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income to average assets (1)

1.12

%

1.08

%

0.89

%

 

1.10

%

0.94

%

Adjustments as noted above

%

%

0.01

%

 

%

%

Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1)

1.12

%

1.08

%

0.90

%

 

1.10

%

0.94

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense to average assets (1)

1.90

%

1.81

%

1.61

%

 

1.86

%

1.77

%

Adjustments as noted above

0.01

%

%

(0.07

)%

 

%

(0.05

)%

Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1)

1.91

%

1.81

%

1.54

%

 

1.86

%

1.72

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

Three months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June

March

December

September

June

March

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Net income available to common shareholders

$

127,992

 

121,630

 

107,078

 

106,847

 

62,444

 

28,356

 

Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

(366

)

 

 

(651

)

128

 

(463

)

ORE expense

(657

)

(13

)

1,457

 

1,795

 

2,888

 

2,415

 

FHLB restructuring charges

 

 

10,307

 

1,991

 

2,870

 

 

Hedge termination charges

 

 

4,673

 

 

 

 

Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

267

 

3

 

(4,297

)

(819

)

(1,539

)

(510

)

Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above

$

127,236

 

121,620

 

119,218

 

109,163

 

66,791

 

29,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.70

 

1.61

 

1.42

 

1.42

 

0.83

 

0.37

 

Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

Adjustment due to ORE expense

(0.01

)

 

0.02

 

0.02

 

0.04

 

0.03

 

Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges

 

 

0.14

 

0.03

 

0.04

 

 

Adjustment due to hedge termination charges

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

 

 

(0.06

)

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above

$

1.69

 

1.61

 

1.58

 

1.45

 

0.89

 

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.69

 

1.61

 

1.42

 

1.42

 

0.83

 

0.37

 

Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

Adjustment due to ORE expense

(0.01

)

 

0.02

 

0.02

 

0.04

 

0.03

 

Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges

 

 

0.14

 

0.03

 

0.04

 

 

Adjustment due to hedge termination charges

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

 

 

(0.06

)

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above

$

1.68

 

1.61

 

1.58

 

1.45

 

0.89

 

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue per diluted common share

$

4.37

 

4.17

 

4.03

 

3.95

 

3.63

 

3.47

 

Adjustments as noted above

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above

$

4.37

 

4.17

 

4.03

 

3.94

 

3.63

 

3.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share at quarter end (9)

$

64.19

 

62.33

 

61.80

 

60.26

 

59.05

 

57.85

 

Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets

(24.42

)

(24.45

)

(24.55

)

(24.59

)

(24.62

)

(24.65

)

Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9)

$

39.77

 

37.88

 

37.25

 

35.68

 

34.43

 

33.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity method investment (17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fee income from BHG, net of amortization

$

32,071

 

28,950

 

24,294

 

26,445

 

17,208

 

15,592

 

Funding cost to support investment

1,230

 

1,205

 

1,222

 

1,231

 

2,134

 

2,122

 

Pre-tax impact of BHG

30,841

 

27,745

 

23,072

 

25,214

 

15,074

 

13,470

 

Income tax expense at statutory rates (18)

8,062

 

7,253

 

6,031

 

6,591

 

3,940

 

3,521

 

Earnings attributable to BHG

$

22,779

 

20,492

 

17,041

 

18,623

 

11,134

 

9,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG

$

0.30

 

0.27

 

0.23

 

0.25

 

0.15

 

0.13

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG

$

0.30

 

0.27

 

0.23

 

0.25

 

0.15

 

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

June

 

2021

2020

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

249,622

 

90,800

 

Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

(366

)

(335

)

ORE expense

 

(670

)

5,303

 

FHLB restructuring charges

 

 

2,870

 

Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

 

271

 

(2,049

)

Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above

 

$

248,857

 

96,589

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

3.31

 

1.20

 

Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

 

 

Adjustment due to ORE expense

 

(0.01

)

0.07

 

Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges

 

 

0.04

 

Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

 

 

(0.03

)

Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above

 

$

3.30

 

1.28

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

3.30

 

1.20

 

Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net

 

 

 

Adjustment due to ORE expense

 

(0.01

)

0.07

 

Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges

 

 

0.04

 

Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18)

 

 

(0.03

)

Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above

 

$

3.29

 

1.28

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue per diluted common share

 

$

8.54

 

7.11

 

Adjustments as noted above

 

 

(0.01

)

Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above

 

$

8.54

 

7.10

 

 

 

 

 

Equity method investment (17)

 

 

 

Fee income from BHG, net of amortization

 

$

61,021

 

32,800

 

Funding cost to support investment

 

2,435

 

4,256

 

Pre-tax impact of BHG

 

58,586

 

28,544

 

Income tax expense at statutory rates (18)

 

15,314

 

7,461

 

Earnings attributable to BHG

 

$

43,272

 

21,083

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG

 

$

0.57

 

0.28

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG

 

$

0.57

 

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

 

 

 

 

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June

March

June

 

June

June

2021

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

1.46

%

1.42

%

0.77

%

 

1.44

%

0.60

%

Adjustments as noted above

%

%

0.05

%

 

%

0.04

%

Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above (1)

1.46

%

1.42

%

0.82

%

 

1.44

%

0.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

35,412,309

 

35,299,705

 

33,342,112

 

 

$

35,412,309

 

33,342,112

 

Less: Goodwill

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

 

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(37,963

)

(40,130

)

(47,131

)

 

(37,963

)

(47,131

)

Net tangible assets

$

33,554,535

 

33,439,764

 

31,475,170

 

 

$

33,554,535

 

31,475,170

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

5,101,231

 

4,959,524

 

4,695,647

 

 

$

5,101,231

 

4,695,647

 

Less: Preferred stockholders' equity

(217,126

)

(217,126

)

(217,632

)

 

(217,126

)

(217,632

)

Total common stockholders' equity

4,884,105

 

4,742,398

 

4,478,015

 

 

4,884,105

 

4,478,015

 

Less: Goodwill

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

 

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(37,963

)

(40,130

)

(47,131

)

 

(37,963

)

(47,131

)

Net tangible common equity

$

3,026,331

 

2,882,457

 

2,611,073

 

 

$

3,026,331

 

2,611,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.02

%

8.62

%

8.30

%

 

9.02

%

8.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average tangible assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

$

35,053,772

 

34,659,132

 

32,785,391

 

 

$

34,857,543

 

30,511,516

 

Less: Average goodwill

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

 

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

Average core deposit and other intangible assets

(39,360

)

(41,575

)

(48,421

)

 

(40,461

)

(49,337

)

Net average tangible assets

$

33,194,601

 

32,797,746

 

30,917,159

 

 

$

32,997,271

 

28,642,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

1.46

%

1.42

%

0.77

%

 

1.44

%

0.60

%

Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets

0.09

%

0.08

%

0.04

%

 

0.09

%

0.04

%

Return on average tangible assets (1)

1.55

%

1.50

%

0.81

%

 

1.53

%

0.64

%

Adjustments as noted above

(0.01

)%

%

0.06

%

 

(0.01

)%

0.04

%

Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above (1)

1.54

%

1.50

%

0.87

%

 

1.52

%

0.68

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average tangible common equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity

$

5,039,608

 

4,953,656

 

4,499,438

 

 

$

4,996,870

 

4,458,296

 

Less: Average preferred equity

(217,126

)

(217,126

)

(59,586

)

 

(217,126

)

(29,793

)

Average common equity

4,822,482

 

4,736,530

 

4,439,852

 

 

4,779,744

 

4,428,503

 

Less: Average goodwill

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

 

(1,819,811

)

(1,819,811

)

Average core deposit and other intangible assets

(39,360

)

(41,575

)

(48,421

)

 

(40,461

)

(49,337

)

Net average tangible common equity

$

2,963,311

 

2,875,144

 

2,571,620

 

 

$

2,919,472

 

2,559,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (1)

10.19

%

9.96

%

5.58

%

 

10.07

%

4.10

%

Adjustment due to average preferred stockholders' equity

0.46

%

0.45

%

0.08

%

 

0.46

%

0.02

%

Return on average common equity (1)

10.65

%

10.41

%

5.66

%

 

10.53

%

4.12

%

Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets

6.67

%

6.75

%

4.11

%

 

6.71

%

3.01

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

17.32

%

17.16

%

9.77

%

 

17.24

%

7.13

%

Adjustments as noted above

(0.10

)%

%

0.68

%

 

(0.05

)%

0.46

%

Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above (1)

17.22

%

17.16

%

10.45

%

 

17.19

%

7.59

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans

1.20

%

1.22

%

1.27

%

 

1.20

%

1.27

%

Impact of excluding PPP loans from total loans

0.07

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

 

0.07

%

0.14

%

Allowance as adjusted for the above exclusion of PPP loans from total loans

1.27

%

1.35

%

1.41

%

 

1.27

%

1.41

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

 

1. Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

2. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.

3. Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

4. Efficiency ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

5. Troubled debt restructurings include loans where the Company, as a result of the borrower's financial difficulties, has granted a credit concession to the borrower (i.e., interest only payments for a significant period of time, extending the maturity of the loan, etc.). All of these loans continue to accrue interest at the contractual rate. Troubled debt restructurings do not include, beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, loans for which the Company has granted a deferral of interest and/or principal or other modification pursuant to the guidance issued by the FDIC providing for relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

6. Average risk ratings are based on an internal loan review system which assigns a numeric value of 10 to 100 to all loans to commercial entities based on their underlying risk characteristics as of the end of each quarter. The risk rating scale was changed to allow for granularity, if needed, in criticized and classified risk ratings to distinguish accrual status or structural loan issues. A "10" risk rating is assigned to credits that exhibit Excellent risk characteristics, "20" exhibit Very Good risk characteristics, "30" Good, "40" Satisfactory, "50" Acceptable or Average, "60" Watch List, "70" Criticized, "80" Classified or Substandard, "90" Doubtful and "100" Loss (which are charged-off immediately). Additionally, loans rated "80" or worse that are not nonperforming or restructured loans are considered potential problem loans. Generally, consumer loans are not subjected to internal risk ratings.

7. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarter-to-date net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter-to-date period.

8. Capital ratios are calculated using regulatory reporting regulations enacted for such period and are defined as follows:

Equity to total assets – End of period total stockholders' equity as a percentage of end of period assets.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets - End of period total stockholders' equity less end of period preferred stock, goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles as a percentage of end of period assets less end of period goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles.

Leverage – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of adjusted average assets.

Tier I risk-based – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.

Total risk-based – Total capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.

Classified asset - Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses.

Tier I common equity to risk weighted assets - Tier 1 capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) less the amount of any preferred stock or subordinated indebtedness that is considered as a component of Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets.

9. Book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity, less goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles by common shares outstanding.

10. Amounts are included in the statement of operations in "Gains on mortgage loans sold, net", net of commissions paid on such amounts.

11. At fair value, based on information obtained from Pinnacle's third party broker/dealer for non-FDIC insured financial products and services.

12. Core deposits include all transaction deposit accounts, money market and savings accounts and all certificates of deposit issued in a denomination of less than $250,000. The ratio noted above represents total core deposits divided by total funding, which includes total deposits, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, subordinated indebtedness and all other interest-bearing liabilities.

13. Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by merger.

14. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income excludes the impact of ORE expenses and income, investment gains and losses on sales of securities, FHLB restructuring charges and hedge termination charges.

15. Represents investment gains (losses) on sales and impairments, net occurring as a result of gains or losses incurred as the result of a change in management's intention to sell a bond prior to the recovery of its amortized cost basis.

16. The dividend payout ratio is calculated as the sum of the annualized dividend rate for dividends paid on common shares divided by the trailing 12-months fully diluted earnings per common share as of the dividend declaration date.

17. Earnings from equity method investment includes the impact of the issuance of subordinated debt as well as the funding costs of the overall franchise. Income tax expense is calculated using statutory tax rates.

18. Tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 26.14 percent.

19. Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report.

20. Effective January 1, 2020 Pinnacle Financial adopted the current expected credit loss accounting standard which requires the recognition of all losses expected to be recorded over a loan's life.

08.07.21Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Pinnacle Financial Partners Recruits 4 Veteran Financial Professionals in Birmingham
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten