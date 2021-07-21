checkAd

PAR Technology’s Punchh Launches New End-to-End Pickup Experience with Integrated Loyalty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants today announced that its customer loyalty solution, Punchh, has launched its newest product, Punchh Pickup, that creates a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience for both customers and employees.

Punchh Pickup allows operators to view and manage all pickup orders from a customizable web-based console, providing real-time location and arrival estimates that enable clear, automated communication with customers through a personalized mobile and web experience.

“Pickup orders make up a significant portion of our sales, and we only see that number increasing post-pandemic,” said Jane McPherson, Chief Marketing Officer of Capriotti’s. “It was important that we implement a solution that would not only save our staff valuable time but also provide our guests a convenient, consistent pickup process that aligns with our promised customer experience. With Punchh Pickup, we will reduce customer wait times while fulfilling takeout orders accurately and efficiently.”

Built to seamlessly integrate loyalty with curbside, drive-thru, and in-store pickup orders, Punchh Pickup offers a fully synchronized employee and customer experience that reduces customer wait times and simplifies both back of house and front of house operations.

Employees can easily monitor pickup orders at a glance on virtually any tablet or computer, leveraging information like customer vehicle details, status updates, parking info, and geo-location. With real-time updates, optional arrival alerts and in-depth customer profiles, operators can coordinate timely order preparation and customize automated status messages via push notifications and within the brand’s mobile app, based on continuous GPS location tracking.

“Off-premises ordering will remain a key focus for restaurant and other food-service operators going forward as the world continues to embrace the convenience of digital,” said Shyam Rao, co-founder and CEO at Punchh. “Restaurant and retail brands need a unified solution to drive a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience that also incorporates loyalty and customer insights. Punchh Pickup is another steppingstone for us as we continue to streamline and innovate the consumer experience to ease in-house operations and empower brands to drive visit frequency and customer lifecycle loyalty.”

To learn more about the Punchh Loyalty, Offers, and Engagement Platform, visit punchh.com.

About Punchh

Punchh is a leading customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant, retail and convenience store brands. For a decade, Punchh has created consistent, modern loyalty experiences to help physical retailers understand their customers and use real data insights to serve them best. Powered through artificial intelligence, the company builds meaningful relationships and dramatically increases lifetime customer value through data-driven, one-to-one customer engagement. Over 200 global enterprise brands, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. Punchh is based in Silicon Valley, California with additional offices in Texas, Canada, India and Singapore. For more information, visit punchh.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

