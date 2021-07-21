checkAd

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader as Lead Director

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, announced that it has named Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC since 2016, as its Chairman of the Board. As Aron will serve both as Chairman and CEO of AMC, the Board has selected Ambassador Philip Lader to serve as its Lead Director.

Aron has served AMC as CEO and President and as a member of the Board of Directors since January of 2016. In this role and as the face of AMC, Aron has overseen the Company’s transformative growth into becoming the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world. His most recent focus has been on guiding AMC through the complexities of coronavirus pandemic. Aron has significant business and executive experience, having led as CEO five different companies in five different industries for more than 20 years. He has served continuously since 1988 on numerous corporate Boards.

Aron received a bachelor of arts degree cum laude from Harvard College, and a master’s of business administration degree with distinction from the Harvard Business School.

Ambassador Philip Lader, now Lead Director of AMC, joined its Board as an independent director in July of 2019. Ambassador Lader is a Senior Advisor to Morgan Stanley Institutional Securities. He was the U.S. Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, and served in President Clinton’s Cabinet as Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with having been White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President, and Deputy Director of the Office of Management & Budget. In business, he has been Chairman of WPP plc (which includes Ogilvy & Mather, J. Walter Thompson, Young & Rubicam, Grey, Group M, Kantar, Hill & Knowlton, and Burson-Marsteller, among other companies in 124 countries). Previously, he was Executive Vice President of Sir James Goldsmith’s US holdings (including America’s then-largest private landholdings) and President of Sea Pines Company (developer/operator of large-scale resort communities), universities in South Carolina and Australia, and Business Executives for National Security. He has also served on the boards of Lloyds of London, Marathon Oil, AES, Songbird (Canary Wharf), and RAND Corporation.

