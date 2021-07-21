AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader as Lead Director

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, announced that it has named Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC since 2016, as its Chairman of the Board. As Aron will serve both as Chairman and CEO of AMC, the Board has selected Ambassador Philip Lader to serve as its Lead Director.

Aron has served AMC as CEO and President and as a member of the Board of Directors since January of 2016. In this role and as the face of AMC, Aron has overseen the Company’s transformative growth into becoming the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world. His most recent focus has been on guiding AMC through the complexities of coronavirus pandemic. Aron has significant business and executive experience, having led as CEO five different companies in five different industries for more than 20 years. He has served continuously since 1988 on numerous corporate Boards.